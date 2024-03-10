Is Paulina Really Dying on ‘Days of Our Lives’? Jackée Harry Weighs In on Her ‘Fight’

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

The days of Paulina Price’s life might be numbered on Days of Our Lives, but star Jackée Harry knows her character has reason to fight.

In the Peacock soap’s episode on Friday, March 8, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) tells Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) that their mother is running out of time as she waits for a heart transplant. Later, Paulina tells Abe she can feel herself slipping away, thanks him for the best years of her life, and asks him to watch over her girls.

After Paulina falls asleep, Abe — who is suffering from amnesia — tells his ailing wife that he wishes he could remember all the times they had together but adds that he’s excited by the prospect of falling in love with her all over again.

Then, Paulina’s hospital room is awash in a white glow as someone materializes in front of her and Abe, and a preview for the episode streaming on Monday, March 11, shows that Paulina recognizes the angelic figure.

“It’s you!” Paulina exclaims in that promo.

Abe, meanwhile, has a question for the visitor: “Are you here to take her to the other side?”

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Harry said Abe’s declaration of love gives Paulina what may end up being a life-saving morale boost. “She knows right then and there what she has to do,” the actor observed. “She has to fight.”

Harry added, “[Abe] tells Paulina that he loves her even though he has amnesia. She knows that he loves her for the woman she is, as the man he is in that moment. They don’t have to go so far back in memory.”

The Emmy-winning 227 alum previously told Soap Opera Digest how a bedside visit from Marlena Hall (Deidre Hall) in the March 4 episode of the soap also “inspires hope” for Paulina. “[Marlena] talks Paulina out of [thinking she’s going to die],” Harry said. “She says, ‘No, no, no. You have to have faith that you’re going to be all right.’”