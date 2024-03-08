‘Teletubbies’ Sun Baby Jessica Smith Welcomes Baby Girl of Her Own

Former Teletubbies star Jessica Smith, who played the Sun Baby on the hit children’s television show, has given birth to her first child with her partner, Ricky Latham. And the tot’s name seems to have been inspired by the kids’ TV show that made mom famous.

Smith, who from 1997 to 2002 was the adorable baby inside a giant sun on the Teletubbies, announced the happy news on social media, revealing she and Ricky welcomed a baby girl, Poppy Rae Latham, in early January.

“One whole week of you,” Smith wrote in the caption of an Instagram post alongside a photo of Poppy’s hand holding onto one of her parents’ fingers.

She followed this up with another post a few days later, writing, “12 days in our lives, 7 days at home, 2 very lucky parents. Please welcome Poppy Rae Latham.”

The former kids TV star has continued to share photos documenting her experiences as a first-time mother, including pics of “tummy time,” “2am sleepy cuddles,” and “relaxing bath time.”

In the comments of her photos, fans congratulated Smith and noted how Poppy’s middle name “Rae” could be a reference to the Sun Baby.

“The new sun?” one follower wrote, while another added, “New sun in the universe ❤️❤️.”

“You where amazing in Teletubbies and now u are taking care of your own baby, time pass very quickly,” added one commenter, while another said, “You were once a baby and now you have a baby.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight back in October after announcing her pregnancy, Smith said, “I am feeling overwhelmed with the amount of love I am receiving from people around the world. I have received countless messages congratulating me and wishing us well for the future.”

Smith also confirmed that her child will grow up with Teletubbies in her life.

“She will be watching my version of Teletubbies,” she shared.

Teletubbies was a British children’s television series that originally aired from 1997 to 2003. The show followed four differently colored characters known as the Teletubbies, named after the television screens on their bellies. The popularity of the show led to several international versions and spinoff series.