‘Reluctant Traveler’ Eugene Levy Shares the Highs & Lows of Season 2 (VIDEO)

American Pie and Schitt’s Creek alum Eugene Levy has recently taken his trademark glasses on the road to visit some of the world’s most desirable and interesting locations with his docuseries The Reluctant Traveler, which begins its second season today and takes him all across Europe.

Though Levy still defines himself as a person who doesn’t like to travel, he admits he enjoyed at least some moments on his various trips.

“I don’t think I would ever travel for fun. I just truly, deep down … it’s the arc of travel that I’m still not totally encompassing. I just really don’t like the airport experience,” Levy says, of his continuing reluctance. “There’s too much about it, but then I’m going on.”

Still, there were some memorable moments, and perhaps even a few enjoyable ones, such as visiting the area of Scotland his mother hails from, although he wasn’t a big fan of some of the food.

“The weirdest food was haggis. It’s made with every part of the animal that you really wouldn’t want food prepared with. But the food was incredible in Tuscany. I mean, come on. You can’t go wrong in Italy.”