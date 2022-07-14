‘Bridgerton’: Regé-Jean Page Hasn’t Seen Season 2, Says Show Can Recast His Role

Regé-Jean Page, who had his breakout in the first season of Bridgerton as Simon Basset, has revealed he hasn’t seen the second season of the hit Netflix series and has no issue with the show recasting his role.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of his new espionage action film, The Gray Man, Page said, “They’re free to do as they like. Shonda [Rhimes, the show’s executive producer] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

Page played the Duke of Hastingsone, one of London’s most eligible bachelors, in Season 1 of the popular period drama. He originally had no interest in marriage, but after an arranged marriage with Daphne, the Duchess of Hastings, he ended up falling for the eldest Bridgerton daughter.

“We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific,” Page told Variety. “He was the best example of a Regency f***boy that any of us had come across. And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

While Page is happy about his time on the show, he admitted that he hasn’t seen Season 2. “I haven’t caught up with it,” he confessed.

It hasn’t been said if Page’s character will be recast in future seasons, though it isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Hannah Dodd will take over from Ruby Stokes in the role of Francesca Bridgerton in the upcoming third season.

Bridgerton, Season 3, TBA, Netflix