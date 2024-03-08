Millie Bobby Brown No Shrinking ‘Damsel,’ ‘Hightown’ Finale, Poignant Farewell on ‘White Water,’ Travel Europe with Eugene Levy

John Wilson/Netflix

Damsel

Movie Premiere

As Eleven on Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has faced her share of monsters. Though maybe not on the scale of the fire-breathing dragon she battles in her new medieval fantasy adventure. She’s Princess Elodie, whose wedding to a supposed Prince Charming is sullied by the catch in her betrothed’s vows: The “I do’s” are a pretext to a ritualistic sacrifice in which the bride is thrown into a pit to be consumed by the beastly dragon as part of what monster-in-law Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright) calls “a legacy of honor and duty.” This damsel may be in distress, but the resourceful heroine isn’t about to lie down and become royal barbecue.

Starz

Hightown

Series Finale 9/8c

In the gritty crime drama’s series finale, the case is coming to a close with a battle for control of Cape Cod’s drug trade and newly sober cop Jackie (Monica Raymund) once again caught in the middle, picking a side after a chance encounter. Gang boss Shane Frawley (Garret Dillahunt) aims to gather allies by bringing longtime enemies together, while Detective Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) and combative lover Renee (Riley Voelkel) make their latest deal with a devil.

Discovery Channel

Gold Rush: White Water

Season Premiere 8/7c

The eighth season of the Gold Rush spinoff opens on a tragic note, as miner Dustin Hurt says a poignant farewell to his father, Dakota Fred (who passed away in July 2023, a day after his 80th birthday), before heading back to the untamable Nugget Creek. Dustin is looking for redemption after he and his crew barely survived catastrophe the year before, hoping finally to triumph over Mother Nature and find gold beneath the treacherous waters.

Apple TV+

The Reluctant Traveler

Season Premiere

The wry travelogue starring Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Eugene Levy returns for a second season, this time on a more personal note. With a grand tour of Europe on his itinerary, Levy begins his latest journey by traveling to the land of his mother’s childhood: Scotland, where he dons a kilt to explore his family history while living it up at the picturesque Candacraig castle. The two-part opener also includes a visit to Sweden at Midsummer where moose calling and a river kayak ride are among the adventures. Future destinations include Saint-Tropez in France, a spa in Germany, and stops in Italy, the Greek islands and Spain. Wherever he takes us, we’re in good company.

Bill Inoshita/©Sony Pictures Television/CBS

S.W.A.T.

8/7c

Doubling up with a two-parter in its final season, the police action drama begins with the team on the lookout for a Chilean arms dealer who kidnapped a woman and her daughter from a party. Subplots include Hondo (Shemar Moore) learning Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) is considering a job offer that could mean hanging up his bulletproof vest, while Tan (David Lim) fesses up to his family about his divorce. In the second episode (9/8c), Street (Alex Russell) suspects a biker club’s deadly intent with stolen armor-piercing bullets while training with the Long Beach unit.

