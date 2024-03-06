Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

William Alexander, a 16-year-old singer who previously performed as a Kidz Bop artist, impressed the coaches on Tuesday’s (March 5) episode of The Voice, even leaving Reba McEntire in tears.

As the Blind Auditions rolled on on Tuesday, Alexander took to the stage to perform an emotional rendition of Lizzy McAlpine’s “Ceilings,” which he dedicated to his late grandfather, who passed away last year.

Alexander received high praise from all the coaches, but it was McEntire and Chance the Rapper who turned their chairs for him.

“First of all, you’re 16? That’s crazy!” Chance said. “You have great control and just a really unique tone. I really don’t think there’s anybody in the competition that sounds anything like you.”

McEntire complimented the teen on his ability to channel his emotions during such a heartfelt performance. “When I sing a song and I’m thinking about my mama… I start gasping, and then I can’t sing anymore,” McEntire said before she started to actually get choked up. “How did you do that?”

“I just pictured him hearing this and seeing me do this, and it just made me feel so proud,” Alexander replied.

“You’re gonna have somebody with you all the time… now I’m getting choked up and gonna have to start talking very high,” McEntire added. “I thought you did a great job. Your voice is a beautiful gift, and I’d love to have you on my team.”

In the end, Alexander chose to join Team Reba, and the country icon was super excited about the decision.

“I’m always really excited about working with young people,” McEntire said. “William’s voice was very smooth but different from anything else I’ve got. So that’s why I wanted him.”

Before appearing on The Voice, Alexander sang for Kidz Bop, the children’s music group that produces family-friendly cover versions of pop songs. The Staten Island, New York native was the 2016 Kidz Bop Talent Search Final Winner; he also participated at Show Time at the Apollo with Steve Harvey in 2017.

The Blind Auditions continue next week.