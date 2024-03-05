Netflix is teeing off on a new season of Full Swing on Wednesday, March 6, with cameras following a group of professional golfers — some returning from Season 1, some new to the docuseries — on and off the course.

Season 1 stars Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas are all coming back. And Keegan Bradley, Luke Donald, Wyndham Clark, Alex Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson, Tom Kim, and Justin Rose are joining the action for Season 2.

In a press release, Netflix says Full Swing’s second season “brings even more drama [and] continues to give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins, their losses, their families, and their friends, all throughout a season in professional golf.”

Get to know the Season 2 stars below.

Joel Dahmen

This bucket hat-wearing golfer has endured devastating setbacks — including the loss of his mother to pancreatic cancer and a bout with testicular cancer himself, per Netflix’s Tudum blog — and become a PGA Tour champ with a Corales Puntacana Championship win in 2021.

Matt Fitzpatrick

This Brit has been logging his shots since age 15 and credits his golfing success to that habit. That success includes a 2022 U.S. Open victory after he triumphed over fellow Full Swing costars Rory McElroy, Keegan Bradley, and Joel Dahmen.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler has been playing golf since age 3, but his sports career could’ve taken a different tack: He gave up dirt-bike riding after suffering an injury as a teen. So far, the California native has racked up 6 PGA Tour wins, including the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Dustin Johnson

Johnson hit No. 1 in February 2017 and stayed there for 64 consecutive weeks. A second claim to fame: He has six World Golf Championships wins to his name, second only to Tiger Woods. And a third: He’s married to Paulina Gretzky, daughter of ice hockey champ Wayne Gretzky.

Rory McIlroy

Speaking of comparisons to Tiger Woods: Only he, Jack Nicklaus, and this Northern Irish golfer have won four majors by age 25. McIlroy, currently ranked No. 2, says in Full Swing that Woods is his hero. “To a lot of people, he is golf,” he explained. “All I wanted to do was try to be like him.”

Justin Thomas

Thomas’ father and grandfather were both pro golfers. And now Thomas — who has dad as his swing coach — is making a name for himself, reigning at No. 1 in the world for four weeks in 2018 and another week in 2020. He lost sponsors in 2021, however, after microphones caught him dropping a homophobic slur on the course.

Keegan Bradley

Bradley also has golf in his blood: His aunt Pat Bradley is an LPGA Tour star who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1991. Keegan scored his sixth PGA Tour win at the Travelers Championship in 2023 and even broke that tournament’s scoring record on his way to victory.

Luke Donald

Donald notched 530.65 World Ranking Points during 2011, the same year he broke Tiger Woods’ 13-year streak as the player with the most weeks at No. 1 during a calendar year. Donald also bested Woods in 1999 when he broke the latter golfer’s scoring record at the NCAA Division I men’s golf championship.

Wyndham Clark

Clark recently landed his first PGA Tour victory and his first major victory within the span of weeks, winning the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023 and the U.S. Open the following month. And he shot a Pebble Beach Pro-Am course record this February.

Alex Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick, Mark’s younger brother, charted his first Challenge Tour win in August 2023, winning the British Challenge by five strokes. And he celebrated by quoting Happy Gilmore, referring to his oversized check as “one of them big ones.”

Zach Johnson

Johnson won the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship, but he might have something to prove now. After Johnson’s team suffered a humbling defeat at the 2023 Ryder Cup, pundits and social media users deemed him the worst U.S. Ryder Cup captain ever, per Reuters.

Tom Kim

Last year, this South Korean 21-year-old became the first player to win two consecutive Shriners Children’s Opens in nearly a quarter-century, the second player to win the same PGA Tour event twice in the same season, and the youngest to win three PGA Tour events since — you guessed it — Tiger Woods.

Justin Rose

Rose, an English golfer born in South Africa, made a splash at the 1998 Open Championship when he came in fourth place as an amateur. In the years since, he won the 2013 U.S. Open, won gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics and scored the Games’ first-ever hole-in-one, and reached No. 1 in the world in 2018.

Full Swing, Season 2, Wednesday, March 6, Netflix