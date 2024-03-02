‘General Hospital’: Jason Has Blood on His Hands in Preview of Steve Burton’s Return

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Jason Morgan is alive, but is he well? As Steve Burton returns to play the character on General Hospital, a first-look image teases a bloody reprise.

In the image — shared by People on Friday — Burton’s Jason Morgan hunches behind a dumpster, dressed in black, with blood covering his right hand. Is it his? Someone else’s? General Hospital fans will find out when Burton makes his much-hyped comeback on the ABC soap on Monday, March 4.

Burton played Jason on GH from 1991 to 2012 and then again (after a stint on The Young and the Restless) from 2017 to 2021, when he was fired over noncompliance with the COVID vaccine mandate on set.

The last time GH viewers saw Jason, he was caught in a tunnel collapse — and presumed dead — after trying to save brother Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Since then, Burton went back to play Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives — going back to a role he played in 1988 —before announcing his exit from that soap and his return to General Hospital this January.

The actor teased his GH reemergence in a selfie video from the General Hospital set in February. “We’re getting ready to shoot right now,” he said. “So, listen, I got to talk to the head writers. This story is going to be sick. It’s gonna be awesome. So make sure you keep watching, because the pieces of the puzzle are gonna be fit for when I return. … Stay tuned, keep watching, and if you stopped, get back, ’cause it’s gonna be awesome.”

So far, Burton has racked up ten Daytime Emmy nominations and two wins, earning the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series trophy for his GH work in 1998 and winning the same category for his Y&R work in 2017.