Anne Whitfield Dies: ‘White Christmas’ & ‘Perry Mason’ Actress Was 85

Veteran actress Anne Whitfield, best known for starring in the holiday classic White Christmas and television series such as Perry Mason, Rawhide, and Bonanza, has died. She was 85.

According to her online obituary, Whitfield passed away on Wednesday, February 14, surrounded by her family at Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Washington, following an “unexpected accident” while on a walk in her neighborhood.

“Through the kindness of neighbors who provided expert medical support, family had the gift to say goodbye and express love and gratitude, a gift we will always cherish,” the family wrote in the obituary.

Born on August 27, 1938, in Oxford, Mississippi, Whitfield began her acting career as a child star, appearing on old-time radio by the time she was seven, including long-running roles on The Phil Harris and Alice Faye Show and One Man’s Family.

As film and television grew in popularity, Whitfield transitioned from radio to screen, most notably starring as Susan Waverly in the holiday favorite White Christmas when she was 15. According to her obit, Whitfield was able to watch White Christmas with her family during the movie’s 70th anniversary in December.

On TV, Whitfield appeared in many classic series, including episodes of Perry Mason, Bonanza, Rawhide, Manhunt, The Untouchables, The Six Million Dollar Man, The New Phil Silvers Show, Peter Gunn, and many more.

Whitfield left showbusiness in the 1970s, embarking on her new life in Olympia, Washington, where she went back to college and achieved her Bachelor’s in Communications. She went on to work as a steward for Clean Water at the Department of Ecology for the State of Washington.

According to her obit, Whitfield was a long-time “activist and community organizer, working right up until the day she passed away.” It also noted that she ran a bed and breakfast in Burien, Washington, in 2005 and spent her 85th birthday hiking the Italian Alps with a close friend.

“Annie’s greatest wish is for her family and future generations to thrive in a world characterized by love, acceptance, natural beauty, and the cessation of political and social injustices,” her family stated. “She was a powerhouse in life and we hope her immense positive energy flows out to those who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

She is survived by her children, Julie, Evan and Allison, and grandchildren Emery, Luke, Alex, Quinn, Logan, Frances and Aviva. A celebration of life is scheduled to take place on March 22.