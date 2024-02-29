Everything You Need to Know About Netflix Slam Tennis Match

Two of the world’s greatest tennis players, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, compete against each other in The Netflix Slam, an exhibition match at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Nadal and Alcaraz, both from Spain, face off on Sunday, March 3, at 3:30/2:30a c, streaming live on Netflix.

Nadal, winner of 22 Grand Slam singles titles, missed the Australian Open in January due to injury. The Netflix event, while just an exhibition, is expected to be a warm-up for his return to real competition at the Indian Wells Open next week.

Alcaraz, the world’s No. 2 ranked men’s player, won the US Open in 2022 and is reigning Wimbledon champion.

Alcaraz and Nadal have played against each other three times in competition, with Nadal holding a 2-1 lead in their series.

“I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” Alcaraz told Netflix. “He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves.”

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas,” Nadal tells Netflix. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Netflix’s broadcast team includes tennis greats Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Mary Joe Fernández and Patrick McEnroe, joined by analyst Prakash Amritraj and host Kay Adams. Feliciano López and David Ferrer called the match in Spanish.