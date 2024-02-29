UPtv‘s March lineup is filled with programming embracing love, hope, renewal, joy, and faith.

TV Insider can exclusively reveal the network’s “Bring the Spring” inspirational Easter programming, which returns on March 3. The event includes the World Premiere music special Dennis Quaid’s Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners, a new romance movie every Sunday night, marathons of hit series, and Bible movies on Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday. Check out a promo above.

“Every year UPtv is a top destination for viewers to celebrate the true meaning of Easter,” said Hector Campos, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition at UPtv. “This year’s offering continues to deliver on programming celebrating new beginnings and a season of renewal. The ‘Bring the Spring’ slate features four contemporary movie premieres, marathons of fan-favorite series, Bible favorites and the World Premiere of Dennis Quaid’s Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners. We invite families to the network to feel uplifted while also having a chance to win prizes.”

The event will also give viewers the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes to win a gift card to spruce up their homes and get organized for the spring season, at Spring.uptv.com.

Check out the schedule below.

The Single’s Guidebook – Sunday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET – Cable Premiere

Molly, a talented, scrupulous content creator, gets a surprise assignment to chronicle her newfound singlehood. But when she’s paired with Jackson, her polar opposite, will she learn to stand on her own two feet, or will love get in the way?

Starring: Meggan Kaiser, Philip Boyd

A Royal Makeover – Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET – Cable Premiere

When all-American Ramone discovers he is the heir to the European Kingdom of San Pablo, he is daunted by the prospect of becoming king. To prepare him for his royal duties, King Felipe hires royal expert Angelica to show Ramone the ropes on how a king is expected to behave for the coronation ceremony. Through lessons in history, etiquette, fine dining and even Spanish, Angelica transforms Ramone into the king he is destined to be. And maybe he found his queen in the process.

Starring: Veronica Long, Ricky Martinez

Sweetly Salted – Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m. ET – Cable Premiere

Alison remains notoriously anonymous when critiquing restaurants. But when she accidentally goes viral for trashing a new restaurant, her editor insists she make amends by going undercover as a prep cook for the chef she maligned.

Starring: Lanie McAuley, William Martinez

Palm Sunday – March 24

The Ten Commandments – 9 a.m. ET

The Chosen Season 2 Marathon 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

Good Friday – March 29

The Ten Commandments – 1 p.m. ET

Mary, Mother of Jesus – 5 p.m. ET

Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners – 7 p.m. ET – World Premiere

Emmy Image Award and two-time Golden Globe Image nominee Dennis Quaid has been playing music since his childhood. A touring musician with countless miles of performances, he delivers his debut Gospel performance video, Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners. In addition to his soul-stirring renditions of seven hymns and classics and five original songs, the actor/singer/songwriter sits down with Gospel music legend Bill Gaither for an inspiring conversation, sharing his journey of redemption and message of eternal hope.

Writing a Love Song – Sunday, March 31 at 7 p.m. ET – World Premiere

Aspiring music producer Chloe Brandon puts her career on the line by promising a hit song to the record label from Dustin Miller, a once-successful country musician with writer’s block, while keeping it all a secret from her boss. Can a blossoming romance inspire the hit love song they both need?

Starring: Nina Kiri, Connor McMahon, Britt McRae, Lauren Howe, Kent Sheridan