‘The Naked Gun’ Reboot Starring Liam Neeson Finally Sets Release Date

A Naked Gun reboot that’s long been teased finally has a release date. The cop comedy will star Liam Neeson, though it’s not clear if he’ll play Frank Drebin himself or a new character connected to the wacky detective made famous by the late comedy legend Leslie Nielsen.

The Naked Gun reboot will come out in theaters on July 15, 2025, Paramount announced Wednesday, February 28 (per Variety). The so-far untitled film will be directed and executive produced by Akiva Schaffer. Schaffer co-wrote the draft script with Dan Gregor and Doug Man, the writing team behind the live-action and animation hybrid Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins produce through their production house Fuzzy Door.

The Naked Gun came out in 1988 and tracked Nielsen as Frank Drebin, an incompetent police detective who must foil a plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II by turning innocent people into assassins through mind control. The two subsequent films, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear and Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, came out in 1991 and 1994, respectively.

The films were based on the 1982 TV series Police Squad!, where viewers first met Nielsen’s detective. The ABC sitcom was created by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker. The original Naked Gun is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

Now, Neeson will use his very particular set of skills to lead the long-awaited reboot. The Neeson reboot was first announced in 2022, with Macfarlane attached from the beginning. It’s been said that instead of playing Frank Drebin himself, Neeson will play the detective’s son. Plot and character details were not revealed in Paramount Studios’ announcement on February 28.

Other movies slated for Summer 2025 releases include the How to Train Your Dragon live-action reboot (June 13, 2025) and the new Fantastic Four from Marvel Studios (July 25, 2025). James Gunn‘s Superman: Legacy will come out the same week as the new The Naked Gun, with a release date set for July 11, 2025.