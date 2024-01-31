‘Outlander’: Every Season So Far, Ranked

Outlander‘s seventh season remains at the halfway point, and as we begin to reflect on the series’ run ahead of its eighth and final season, we’re seeing how each season really stacks up.

Of course, there are no bad seasons of Outlander, and how could there be, with a love story like Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan)? But there’s no denying that some seasons tip the scales when it comes to excitement and storylines. Whether it’s their years spent in Scotland, their adventures spent in America, or their years spent apart, Claire and Jamie always know how to entertain.

Below, we’re ranking every season of Outlander so far, including the ongoing seventh season, which has yet to set a return date at Starz. As we endure the latest Droughtlander, see how the seasons stack up, and let us know whether you agree with the ranking or not in the comments section.

Outlander, Season 7 Return, TBA, Starz