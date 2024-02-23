Let the News Seduce You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Interview with the Vampire Newsletter:

What’s more dangerous than interviewing a vampire? Interviewing two. Interview With the Vampire Season 2 has unveiled a tense new clip of the Dubai interview, and things aren’t looking good for Eric Bogosian‘s Daniel Molloy.

As previously announced, Interview With the Vampire Season 2 premieres Sunday, May 12 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+. The new footage from the season was debuted during IGN Fan Fest 2024. Jacob Anderson, who stars as Louis de Pointe du Lac, introduced the clip in a pre-recorded message to fans. In the clip (above), Louis and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) are sitting at a café in Paris. They’re speaking telepathically at first, as these vampires can, discussing why Louis has fallen in love with photography.

When they finally speak out loud, Claudia asks, “Who are you, Louis?” “I’m your brother,” he replies. “Who are you outside of me?” He calls himself a reticent vampire in a playful response, but Claudia gets serious when asking about Lestat (Sam Reid). “If there was no me, and there was no him, who would you be? What do you want? How you gonna get there?” Louis struggles to respond.

Then it jumps to Dubai in 2022, when Daniel Molloy is interviewing both Louis and Armand (Assad Zaman). That’s an exciting change. As Daniel pokes and prods into Louis’ memory, Louis and Armand get increasingly annoyed and then reciprocate. Using his vampire powers of mind reading, Louis finds a painful memory of Daniel’s, a moment with his now ex-wife, Alice. What was supposed to be a happy moment for the young journalist went south, and 2022 Daniel isn’t pleased that Louis and Armand invaded his memories.

In Interview’s eight-episode second season, which wrapped production last year in Prague, Paris, and New Orleans, the interview continues. In 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Théâtre des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia.

In Paris, Louis first meets the vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

