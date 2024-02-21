After being axed by Disney+ when it had already completed filming, the saved live-action TV adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles officially has a release date at The Roku Channel, as well as first-look footage in the form of a whimsical teaser trailer.

Joy Bryant, Christian Slater, Noah Cottrell, Lyon Daniels, Mychala Lee, and Jack Dylan Grazer star in the fantasy series based on the best-selling novels by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. The Spiderwick Chronicles Season 1 will consist of eight episodes, all of which will debut on Friday, April 19. The series will be available to watch for free on The Roku Channel.

The eight-episode season follows Helen (Bryant) and her children, 15-year-old fraternal twins Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell) and their sister Mallory (Lee), who move to their ancestral home, Spiderwick. Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real! The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda who implores Jared to find the pages of her father’s field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous Ogre, Mulgarath (Slater). Grazer plays the voice of Thimbletack.

Mulgarath promises to be a chilling villain. “The world would be a better place without humans,” Slater’s character insidiously declares in the teaser above. “That’s why I’m going to consume them, and I am starving.”

The Spiderwick Chronicles is executive produced by Aron Eli Coleite, Kat Coiro, Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy. Coleite and Coiro serve as showrunners. It’s produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television.

The Roku Channel shows can be watched on Roku devices, as well as online on TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs and Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices.

The Spiderwick Chronicles had completed filming its eight episodes when Disney+ reversed its series order in August 2023. The Roku Channel picked up the complete series a few months later in October, assuring that fans of the books and newcomers would be able to see the adaptation.

