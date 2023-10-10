‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Saved by the Roku Channel — When Will It Premiere?

The Spiderwick Chronicles, featuring Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, has found a home after Disney+ dropped the series adaptation from its upcoming lineup. The Roku Channel has landed the exclusive rights to the television series based on Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black’s acclaimed books.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, the eight-episode Roku Original series is officially set to premiere in early 2024, with an exact date yet to be announced. The wildly popular fantasy adventure novels upon which the show is based are New York Times best-sellers with 20 million copies sold.

The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace Family as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family’s ancestral home. Upon arriving there, the family uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather’s Spiderwick Estate along with a secret, fantastical world.

“It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.”

In August, it was announced that Disney+ wouldn’t move forward with the series despite the fact that filming had been completed. Along with featuring Bryant as Helen Grace and Slater as Mulgarath, the cast includes Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace, Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace, Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace, and Jack Dylan Grazer as the voice of Thimbletack.

“We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.”

The series is executive produced by Coleite, who serves as showrunner alongside Kat Coiro, who directs the first two episodes of the series. Additionally, Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy also executive produce. The Spiderwick Chronicles is a Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television production, while Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the title internationally.

Stay tuned for news on the show’s premiere date and more as we approach 2024.

