Sam Waterston’s ‘Law & Order’ Exit, Live-Action ‘Avatar,’ ‘Halo’ Battleground, Mind Games on ‘Ghosts’

Sam Waterston performs his “Last Dance” as District Attorney Jack McCoy in his final episode of Law & Order. Netflix presents a live-action version of the fantasy series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The fantasy action shifts into combat mode on Halo as the Spartans battle to save the stronghold of Reach from the Covenant Army. Ghosts reveals a new ghost power that involves entering the dreams of the living.

Law & Order

8/7c

It’s the end of another TV era when Sam Waterston steps down from his career-defining role as District Attorney Jack McCoy on the long-running legal drama, ending a run that encompasses more than 400 episodes across the franchise. He joined the show in its fifth season in 1994 and returned when Law & Order was brought back from its 2010 cancellation for new episodes in 2022, initially with a one-year deal. For his swan song, titled “Last Dance,” McCoy faces extreme political pressure in a Central Park murder case where the suspects include a street vendor and a tech billionaire. We trust Jack will leave with his principles intact, leaving behind very big shoes for Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) to fill.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Series Premiere

The popular animated adventure from Nickelodeon becomes a lavish live-action fantasy, with eight episodes introducing us to young Aang (Gordon Cormier), the last Air Nomad of his kind who’s also the last hope to save the world from the warlike tactics of the Fire Nation. But first, he’ll need to master the Avatar State, restoring balance among the elements of Air, Fire, Water and Earth. Lost’s Daniel Dae Kim co-stars as his nemesis, Fire Lord Ozai.

Halo

In a pivotal episode of the action series based on the video game franchise, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his fellow Spartans in what appears to be a fruitless battle to save the stronghold of Reach from an invading army of Covenant monsters. Likened to the historic battle of Thermopylae, this last stand is a harrowing hour of combat carnage, and as Admiral Keyes rallies his troops, he declares, “I do not see surrender.” Likewise, John insists, “I’m where I’m supposed to be,” though they’re all aware the casualties are likely to be fearsome.

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

The mourning is (for now) over, so let the laughter resume in this terrific supernatural comedy. With Flower (Sheila Carrasco) no longer among the unliving, the remaining spirits begin to think that maybe getting close to Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) will be their “ticket to Heaven.” While they scheme to escape their ectoplasmic prison, another of the ghosts reveals a special power that involves entering the livings’ dreams, with manipulative purposes. Is this any way to treat one’s hosts?

Young Sheldon

8/7c

A humbled Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage)? Now we’ve seen everything, as the adolescent boy genius learns that he’s not the smartest guy in the room during his studies at Heidelberg University. “This is no time for a teachable moment. Your child is hurting,” he whines to his mom, Mary (Zoe Perry), who can’t help but be amused when he’s subjected to some knuckle-cracking instruction by a younger female tutor. Back home, Georgie (Montana Jordan) fears running afoul of the Dixie Mafia when Meemaw (Annie Potts) expands her gambling parlor with a lucrative roulette wheel.

