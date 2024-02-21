‘Abbott Elementary’s Smoking Ban Policy Goes Up in Flames in First Look (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

The Abbott Elementary faculty are dealing with a hard truth in the latest episode, “Smoking,” as they realize a very important policy has flown under the radar when a student is caught smoking.

As the staff comes together to review the drug policy, they realize it’s quite outdated, particularly when it comes to the banning of cigarettes as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek clip, above. “On the school’s website, we have no skateboarding, no vaping, no loitering, no horseplay, no weapons, no open flames, no bullying, and no gambling,” Ava (Janelle James) reports to her colleagues as she rattles off Abbott’s rule list.

Janelle James and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3

(Credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

“That last one’s just for students though, right?” Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) asks quietly, but she doesn’t receive an answer. Instead, Ava continues to reveal, “There’s nothing here about cigarettes.”

As the principal prompts her colleagues to share any information they’ve found that could possibly determine whether the student who was caught smoking or not should be punished, Janine (Quinta Brunson) walks in to say, “Well, I saw a sign in the hallway that said no, but whatever was under it was graffitied over.”

“Yeah, that was a ‘No Graffiti’ sign,” Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) chimes in. Finally, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) speaks up and notes that the email from the top of the year lists everything, “and I mean everything,” he says, that is grounds for expulsion, but there is one glaring omission from the list. “Definitely doesn’t list cigarettes,” Gregory concludes.

'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Premiere: Inside Janine's District Job, Status With Gregory & More
Related

'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Premiere: Inside Janine's District Job, Status With Gregory & More

But how can they solve the problem, they’ve now uncovered? Only time will tell as the teachers and principal continue to debate the topic in the clip above. Along with this serious issue the school is facing, Janine will grapple with the reality of having to let a substitute (played by Sabrina Brier) teach her students.

Don’t miss it. Catch the episode when it airs on Wednesday, February 21 on ABC, and tune into the clip, above.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

Abbott Elementary where to stream

Abbott Elementary

Chris Perfetti

Janelle James

Lisa Ann Walter

Quinta Brunson

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Tyler James Williams

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy question
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam Show After Contestant Gets Trumped by ‘Horrendous’ Presidential Clue
THE ROOKIE - ÒStrike BackÓ - In the aftermath of the assaults in the explosive season five finale, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place. Meanwhile, Nolan must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey. TUESDAY, FEB. 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Raymond Liu) NATHAN FILLION
2
‘The Rookie’ Reveals Aaron’s Fate & Teases Trouble for Chenford in Season 6 Premiere
Caitlin Bassett as Addison, Raymond Lee as Ben — 'Quantum Leap' Season 2 Finale
3
What That ‘Quantum Leap’ Finale Shocker About Ben & Addison Means
Sam Buttrey and Amy Schneider
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React as Show Snubs Sam Buttrey & Honors Amy Schneider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Married Couple ‘Misses the Point’ in Bonus Round Blunder