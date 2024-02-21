‘Abbott Elementary’s Smoking Ban Policy Goes Up in Flames in First Look (VIDEO)

Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

The Abbott Elementary faculty are dealing with a hard truth in the latest episode, “Smoking,” as they realize a very important policy has flown under the radar when a student is caught smoking.

As the staff comes together to review the drug policy, they realize it’s quite outdated, particularly when it comes to the banning of cigarettes as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek clip, above. “On the school’s website, we have no skateboarding, no vaping, no loitering, no horseplay, no weapons, no open flames, no bullying, and no gambling,” Ava (Janelle James) reports to her colleagues as she rattles off Abbott’s rule list.

“That last one’s just for students though, right?” Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) asks quietly, but she doesn’t receive an answer. Instead, Ava continues to reveal, “There’s nothing here about cigarettes.”

As the principal prompts her colleagues to share any information they’ve found that could possibly determine whether the student who was caught smoking or not should be punished, Janine (Quinta Brunson) walks in to say, “Well, I saw a sign in the hallway that said no, but whatever was under it was graffitied over.”

“Yeah, that was a ‘No Graffiti’ sign,” Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) chimes in. Finally, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) speaks up and notes that the email from the top of the year lists everything, “and I mean everything,” he says, that is grounds for expulsion, but there is one glaring omission from the list. “Definitely doesn’t list cigarettes,” Gregory concludes.

But how can they solve the problem, they’ve now uncovered? Only time will tell as the teachers and principal continue to debate the topic in the clip above. Along with this serious issue the school is facing, Janine will grapple with the reality of having to let a substitute (played by Sabrina Brier) teach her students.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC