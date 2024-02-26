WWE’s Alpha Academy Inspired By ‘It’s Always Sunny,’ John Candy & Garcia Twins

On the surface, Chad Gable, Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and most recently, Akira Tozawa may come off as a motley group in WWE. Then you look a little deeper into their respective journeys and their natural chemistry.

The Alpha Academy has resonated with the audience, becoming a recipe for success. They’ve become a prime example of what happens when you maximize your minutes. Here Gable, Otis, and Dupri open up about their bond, as well as reveal some outside-the-box inspirations.

Chad Gable

Where do you think you are in your career right now?

I just passed my 10th anniversary with the company, but it’s so rewarding. I feel like I’ve come over to the other side. Not everyone knew my personality. Not only do they know it now, but they are connected to it. I feel like they know me, and respect me as an entertainer and an athlete, and a wrestler. It has come full circle.

When was the moment you felt the crowd started to get behind you?

I think when I started to connect was after I embraced the educational master-type thing. I legit got my master’s degree. It was a new avenue to explore. It was actually what happened. That’s what made it work. It was real, happening organically. I had just got my master’s degree. A new character twist for us, and it all aligned. You don’t know if the “Thank You” and other things from my past will work. It just so happened to work.

You’ve certainly been through ups and downs to get where you are today.

We went through peaks and valleys. I learned a long time ago that this business will have peaks and valleys. I learned to embrace the best times but use the worst times as a motivating factor. Shorty G was about embracing what is given and showing them you’re going to do your absolute best with what you’re given. I put everything into it and here we are. I’m absolutely happy and comfortable now. To be able to do the matches I’ve been able to do with.

How would you describe the atmosphere in WWE right now?

Generally, we’re all in a more comfortable spot than where we were in the last 18 months. I feel like our instincts matter. We should be able to trust our instincts once in a while. I think that’s really shown through in our performances. We’ve gotten into more sports-centric style matches. They are longer, more competitive wrestling matches, which is great for a lot of us. It’s shown to be beneficial to the product. I feel as a whole, when you’re talking about peaks and valleys as a company, we’re at a very high peak right now. It’s exciting to be a part of it.

Is there anyone you look to for advice, even during those low points?

I would say, Randy Orton. I don’t try to bother people too much with questions, especially when you know the answer to questions you may ask. But there are a few things I’ve struggled with during my time here and Randy has been a guy I ask to get actual thoughts and feedback from. He has been through it all and knows pretty much anything. I’ve always reached out to him. He gives me the answers that resonate and are truthful.

Where do you get inspiration from outside of WWE?

For those who don’t know, I steal a lot of stuff from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) specifically aligned up perfectly with my master’s degree character, and I couldn’t help but steal some stuff. I’m so obsessed with the show. I feel I know his character as much as he does. So it does allow me to do some improvisation when I need to. I remember the spelling bee stuff I did. Otis spelled one of the words wrong by accident. That stuff there is so much hilarity to what we do.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk being back?

It has been great. We didn’t cross paths much, but we did talk about starting to try to get back into the tradition of getting in the ring before shows and working on fitness and in-ring ability. I started doing that with Maxxine. We get in there as she continues to work toward her singles career.

How does it feel to be on the road to WrestleMania?

I’m looking forward to it. I want to continue that trend of being on the show and stealing it. Plus it’s in Philadelphia, so I’m hoping for some interaction over there.

Otis

How does it feel to have the fans behind you now?

We were the bad guys and would still get cheered. It’s hard for me to be hated. We eventually had to be babyfaces again. We got rolling. We have another person who may be up for graduation Tozawa and then there is Maxxine, the dream, my dove. Things are going well, any time you have Alpha Academy on the show. Whether it’s a tag team match, mixed tag, or singles match it’s always fun.

How would you describe your bond with Chad?

I’ve been very lucky. If I were going single on the road, it would be very tough to get around because I have dyslexia. Chad and I travel together. We have our road schedule but have some fun in between. You need that chemistry with someone. We have been best friends to this day. I’m lucky to have him.

What was your first impression of Maxxine?

My first impression was she was a beautiful woman. We all have our shenanigans backstage. Me and Gable are big movie buffs so we reference movies and she is so young, she doesn’t know the classics like The Blues Brothers. We give her homework assignments. Dazed and Confused she got eight out of the 10 questions. We’re having fun. We hang out outside the business. We’re tough guys, and she is a tough girl. She isn’t afraid to break a nail in the ring.

Who have you pulled inspiration from outside the ring?

John Candy early on and Chris Farley. I’ve always been an Ethan Hawke guy. Speaking of celebs, we had a fun interaction with Jelly Roll. My buddy worked with him. We finally met in Nashville. We had this big man hug love moment. He is a rising star in the industry. We have two of the same mindsets loving life and loving work.

Where do you see yourself at WrestleMania 40?

I just love going to a blue-collar city like Philadelphia. I’m very excited for cheesesteaks. Hopefully, we’ll have our third tag team match at WrestleMania.

Maxxine Dupri

I read you own a boutique business. How would you say that has helped you in wrestling?

It’s crazy in this business where it’s a mixture of team sport and individual sport where you’re taking things into your own hands. I think being an entrepreneur, I had to figure it out as I go. I never went to college. Knowing that business in general takes initiative and having that helped a lot

You’ve got this opportunity on the big stage so early in your career. How is it learning on the job?

It’s a lot of pressure, learning and doing things for the first time literally in front of so many people. Sometimes people may think it’s a storyline, but no. I’m learning as I go. My first in-ring promo was live on Raw. For me, it’s a lot of pressure. I would not be as far as I am without Chad. I’m trying to get better every day. I want to show what I can do and go to work.

How have you been embraced by the WWE locker room?

We have a sisterhood that people may not realize. I travel every week with Chelsea Green. She is like my big sister. She has been in this business for so long, and I’m telling you, if I didn’t have her, it would be rough. So, without the two CGs Chelsea Green and Chad Gable, I would not be here.

You’ve mentioned in the past being a big Total Divas fan. How has that show impacted you?

I think when you look at the Bella or Garcia Twins, you see their combination of beauty, brains, strength, and grit. That balance is truly inspiring. I have always been a fan of theirs. I love seeing them hosting and doing all these things. They are paving the way for me. I’m forever grateful for them. If we had a Total Divas reboot, that would be next level.

Anything on TV you’re inspired by?

I feel like my WWE character is just me. I’m just a goofy girl. That’s me. I’m a dork. I’m awkward. I’m just living it up and doing all the things and feeling the vibes. I love a good sitcom, but I don’t intentionally study. However, there are characters that do leave an impression.

What would you say is your mindset when it comes to wrestling?

I want to be my best self. There are a lot of moments where I ask, “Can I do this?” Then I have to tell myself I’m capable of doing it. I give myself a nice gold star. I’ll say, “I did that. Now what’s next?”

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, USA Network

WWE SmackDown, 8/7c, Fox