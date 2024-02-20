Baby Talk on ‘Good Doctor,’ Explosive ‘Will Trent’ Premiere, ‘Quantum Leap’ Finale, A ‘Stewardess’ Revolution

The Good Doctor opens its seventh and final season with Dr. Shaun Murphy as a new parent handling a baby crisis at work. Will Trent’s second season deals with a series of car bombings. NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot wraps its second season with a two-hour finale. PBS’ American Experience flies high with a history of how female flight attendants fought for workplace equality.

The Good Doctor

Season Premiere 10/9c

On a new night for its seventh and (prematurely) final season, the emotional medical drama picks up two weeks into Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) and wife Lea’s (Paige Spara) new adventure as parents of infant son Steve (named after his late brother). No surprise that Shaun is controlling when it comes to the baby’s nap schedule. But he takes his eye off the home clock when a medical crisis involving two babies challenges his return to San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. The dilemma directly involves Eden, the adopted daughter of Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann), who Dr. Park (Will Yun Lee) is also helping to raise—when she lets him. Eden needs a new heart, but so does another baby currently under the hospital’s care. Can Shaun come up with a way to save them both? Elsewhere, Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff)—who’s still not speaking to Shaun—and Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) clash over who’ll take over from the departed Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) as interim hospital president.

Will Trent

Season Premiere 8/7c

Also in a new time period, last season’s breakout crime drama (inspired by Karin Slaughter’s page-turners) puts the dyslexic GBI agent (Ramón Rodríguez) in harm’s way as he investigates a series of car bombings. This Is Us alum Susan Kelechi Watson guests as alluring Bomb Squad tech Cricket Dawson, who takes a shine to Will in a way that even his trusty Chihuahua Betty might approve. The story picks up six months after Will’s former love interest, APD Detective Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen), was attacked by the serial killer (Greg Germann) who might or might not be Will’s biological father. Her recovery is going more slowly than she would like, but she knows Will, with whom she shares a traumatic foster-care past, will always be there for her.

Quantum Leap

Season Finale 10/9c

The time-tripping reboot wraps its second season with back-to-back episodes set in the 1970s. First, Ben (Raymond Lee) leaps into the body of a Baltimore firefighter and reunites with his former flame Hannah (Eliza Taylor) and her son Jeffrey (Connor Esterson) while trying to save them from a blazing towering inferno. Then he’s behind the wheel of a racing stock car, where Ben hopes to outpace a threat from the future and save the entire Quantum Leap program.

American Experience

9/8c

American Experience lifts off with Fly With Me, a captivating two-hour history of female flight attendants—once referred to and marketed as “stewardesses”—as they sought the adventure of world travel while learning “the high cost of conformity.” Initially not allowed to be wed or have children, regularly weighed and forced to retire as early as 32, these high-flying women would eventually fight back against age, racial, gender and wage discrimination to truly earn their wings.

