Where to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Events

The NBA All-Star Weekend festivities February 16-18 are going old-school.

The celebration takes place in Indianapolis for the first time since 1985 and the All-Star Game returns to the classic East vs. West format with four 12-minute quarters and standard scoring.

The celebration begins Friday with the Ruffles Celebrity Game (7/6c, ESPN) at Lucas Oil Stadium and the top young players in the Panini Rising Stars game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (9/8c, TNT).

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT, 8/7c) at Lucas Oil Stadium has the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the fan-favorite AT&T Slam Dunk. This year also features Stephen Curry vs. WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in a head-to-head 3-Point Challenge.

On Sunday, the 73rd NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (8/7c, TNT/TBS) showcases the league’s best in a display of scoring prowess against a remarkably lax defense. Last year, Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron by an insane score of 184-175.

Eastern Conference All-Star Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Captain)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (replaced by Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Western Conference All-Star Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (Captain)

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

All-Star Weekend events stream live on the Bleacher Report Sports Add On on Max.