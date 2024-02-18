‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Edwin Hodge on Why His New Sci-Fi Film ‘Parallel’ Is Different

The multiverse isn’t a new concept—it’s been explored quite a bit across film and TV—but for FBI: Most Wanted star Edwin Hodge, whose Parallel hits theaters on February 23 and becomes available on-demand on February 27, he was more interested in exploring the characters.

This sci-fi thriller is the first produced under Edwin and his brother and fellow actor Aldis Hodge‘s Hodge Brothers Productions. Edwin and Aldis not only star in and produced the movie, but they also wrote the script along with Jonathan Keasey.

Parallel, based on the 2019 Chinese film Parallel Forest by Lei Zheng, follows Vanessa (Danielle Deadwyler), who takes refuge at her family’s lake house to grieve after suffering the loss of her child. Accompanied by her husband, Alex (Aldis Hodge), and his brother, Martel (Edwin Hodge), Vanessa attempts to regain her sense of normalcy after the tragedy. But soon after their arrival, she experiences an aberration when she is attacked by a parallel universe’s version of herself. Faced with the reality that multiverses exist, she must reconcile the fact that these parallel gates will either hold the key to releasing her grief or trapping her forever.

From the trailer, which you can watch below, it’s clear that the focus is on the characters and not the sci-fi elements. “That’s what we wanted to lean on. This is a very character-driven film,” Edwin Hodge tells TV Insider. He immediately praises the work that the “amazing” Deadwyler did to lead the film, as well as his brother for being a “phenomenal actor.”

He continues, “As far as multiverse is concerned, I love the idea of just playing with different personalities and being multiple people in one film, and how can we as artists test ourselves to show very distinct aspects within these characters? There are a few little Easter eggs in the film that if you’re watching and pay attention, you’ll understand it. You might have to go back and watch it again. But we like to play as actors, so you give us an opportunity to be three or four different people in one movie, I think that’s one of the ultimate goals as an artist to really show range or how diverse we may be.”

With this film, “the audience is Vanessa” as she goes along this ride. “That was the main goal out of this film, is that we don’t leave the audience too much, that when discovery happens, it’s in real time with Vanessa,” Edwin explains. “So yeah, the idea of being able to do that is fun. Taking on the hat as a writer to create these multiple personalities, for me, was fairly easy. My very first script, I wrote 27 different characters, and so the voices that were in my head trying to make sure I distinctly characterize these people and make it different, that’s always been there. And I love writing big films. I love writing big casts. So that worked for me.”

The Hodge brothers have worked together in the past—they’ve been in the industry for about 36 years—and they knew exactly what they wanted to do and the message they wanted to push with their projects when they started their company. “We’ve always had each other’s back,” Edwin says, crediting their mother.

“My mom really instilled in us that what was for one was for all in our family. My brother’s success was my success and vice versa, so the support was always there. My brother’s a beast. He’s always been a beast in business and art and life. There was nothing that I didn’t expect from him. My mom’s a monster too. She’s on top of everything, making sure as far as management is concerned that the company is running and that we’re talking to the right people and whatnot,” he explains.

Because of that, the focus could be on their next step and the next “evolution” with their company. What was a bit new for Edwin was seeing Aldis “in the role of a producer, in the role of the writer. I had never seen him that way, and I definitely gained a lot more respect for him—not that I didn’t have respect for him, but just watching the way he moves. You could learn a lot if you just open your eyes and just pay attention. We both move very differently in the industry, we both move very differently in life, and it was nice to just pick up some of his tools and be able to use ’em as well.”

While we’re talking to Edwin, we have to ask if it’s possible to see him reprise his Leverage character of Billy Epping (from the Season 3 premiere) in the sequel series, Redemption, and he laughs, acknowledging that “it would be fun.”

“In general, I love working with my brother. I think we have a natural chemistry. Also, we know each other. He’s my life. He’s my blood. So yeah, you’ll be able to see a lot more work from us together in the future, whether it’s behind the screens or in front,” he promises.

Parallel, Theatrical Release, Friday, February 23 (on-demand, February 27)