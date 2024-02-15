The CW Orders New Sherlock Holmes Series Starring David Thewlis

If you’re a fan of Sherlock Holmes, you’ll have some options for new programming.

The CW Network has ordered a scripted mystery thriller, Sherlock & Daughter, with David Thewlis starring as the legendary detective. The network will also be adding shows Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble, based on the iconic board games, to its slate.

The series takes Sherlock “out of his comfort zone, mysteriously unable to investigate a sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends,” according to The CW. “Enter: young American Amelia (Blu Hunt). After her mother’s mysterious murder, she learns her missing father may be the legendary detective. Despite wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack her mother’s murder, and find out for sure if she really is Sherlock’s daughter.” Dougray Scott, whom CW fans will recognize from Batwoman, stars as Sherlock’s nemesis, Moriarty.

Interestingly, there’s no mention of Sherlock’s usual partner in crime-solving, Dr. Watson—and this comes as CBS has ordered to series a show all about that character, played by Morris Chestnut, without the detective but with his nemesis as well. In Watson, a modern take on the characters, a year has passed since Sherlock died at the hands of Moriarty, and Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. His old life isn’t done with him, though, with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. It is set to be part of the network’s 2024-2025 season.

Sherlock & Daughter comes from Starlings Television Distribution, Albion Television, and StoryFirst. The series is led by showrunner and executive producer James Duff and is created, written, and executive produced by Brendan Foley. Micah War Dog Wright and Shelly Goldstein are writers on the series. Karine Martin, Chris Philip, Peter Gerwe, Dominic Barlow, and Ivan Dunleavy also executive produce, along with Escapade Media.

“The CW continues to expand its original programming lineup with quality scripted and unscripted series, based on IP that everyone knows, that encourage co-viewing across generations of fans,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, in a statement. “Sherlock & Daughter brings Cannes Film Festival Best Actor award winner and SAG, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated David Thewlis to the network as the renowned detective Sherlock Holmes. The entire cast and creative team have done a magnificent job putting a new twist on the classic character. And because we also need things only a Sherlock can solve, we are looking forward to welcoming two great game shows to The CW in Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble, which will bring prime time game night to the whole family.”

