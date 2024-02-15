Giving Up the ‘Ghost’ and More CBS Comedy, Peacock’s Gripping ‘Vigil,’ NCAA Record-Breaker, ‘Vince Staples Show’

CBS’ best night of comedy returns with Ghosts leading the way, resolving the cliffhanger of which spirit moved on to the great beyond. Young Sheldon begins its final season and So Help Me Todd returns for a second year. Thriller fans can binge on a second season of Vigil, involving murder on a Scottish Air Force base. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark could break an NCAA women’s all-time scoring record in a game against Michigan. Hip-hop’s Vince Staples plays a fictional version of himself in a satirical sitcom.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts

Season Premiere 8:30/7:30c

What does it mean to move on when you’ve already been dead for years, and what’s the impact on those left behind? Those existential dilemmas run through the Season 3 opener of the terrific supernatural comedy, which resolves the cliffhanger in which Sam (Rose McIver) witnessed a shaft of light “sucking off” one of the estate’s many colorful spirits to the great eternal beyond. In the initial confusion of who’s missing, one of the ghosts has the misfortune of suggesting that it was maybe “just a basement ghost.” Those turn out to be fighting words. Mostly, though, the episode is a touching exploration of letting someone go, even if that someone has been gone for many moons.

CBS

Young Sheldon

Season Premiere 8/7c

CBS’s strongest comedy night kicks off with the beginning of the Big Bang Theory prequel’s seventh and final season, finding the Cooper family making do in the wake of a tornado disaster. Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) house is in ruins, turning the Cooper home into a crowded mess and forcing Missy (Raegan Revord) to step up as the adult of the house. Housemother Mary (Zoe Perry) is distraught to be an ocean away in Germany with Sheldon (Iain Armitage), but when she frantically tries to make arrangements for them to return home, the boy genius retorts: “The people of Germany are obsessed with rules and devoid of humor. I am home.”

Michael Courtney/CBS

So Help Me Todd

Season Premiere 9/8c

A perfect fit on a light Thursday lineup, the comedy-mystery opens its second season with Todd Wright (the charming Skylar Astin) unusually chipper, having regained his P.I. license and hanging his shingle in his mother Margaret’s (Marcia Gay Harden) law office. She’s almost got too much on her plate to notice: Her MIA ex-husband (Mark Moses) has returned from “finding himself” in Iceland, complicating her relationship with fellow lawyer Gus (a likably rumpled Jeffrey Nordling), and her promotion to managing partner comes with unpleasant strings. But first, there’s a case of the week, involving a bizarre murder on a live local morning TV news show where the main suspect is the co-anchor (Real Housewife Lisa Rinna).

Jamie Simpson/Peacock/World Productions

Vigil

Season Premiere

Recommended to fans of thrillers like Homeland, this taut British mystery series returns for a second six-episode season, again involving murder in a military setting. (If you missed the first season, set aboard a nuclear sub, binge that first.) Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) returns as fearlessly focused Scottish Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva, investigating a training exercise involving weaponized drones that turned deadly on an Air Force base. The trail takes her to a fictional Middle East country that’s funding the expensive project, an unfriendly environment for a female cop. Her partner on the job and in life, DI Kirsten Longacre (Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie), is expecting their child, and Silva is torn between pursuing the truth in a complex web of espionage and worrying that Kirsten will put herself in harm’s way back home.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Women’s College Basketball

Sports history could be made when the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes host Michigan (starting at 8/7c), with breakout Iowa star Caitlin Clark poised to break the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record. She has 3,520 career points after Sunday’s game, when she scored 31 points. She is eight points away from breaking Kelsey Plum’s scoring record of 3,527. Peacock will present an alternate feed, “Caitlin Cast Presented by State Farm,” during the game, following Clark’s every move on the court as she makes her historic run.

Netflix

The Vince Staples Show

Series Premiere

Hip-hop star and sometimes actor Vince Staples (Janine’s former beau Maurice on Abbott Elementary) plays an exaggerated version of himself in a satirical and self-referential comedy that he created and is executive produced by black-ish creator Kenya Barris. The five-episode series, which includes cameos by the likes of Rick Ross, follows Vince on his daily routine, which rarely goes according to plan.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Halo (streaming on Paramount+): There will be consequences in the sci-fi action series when Master Chief John-1127 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team on a rogue mission, casting more doubts on his claims of an impending attack on their home colony, Reach.

(streaming on Paramount+): There will be consequences in the sci-fi action series when Master Chief John-1127 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team on a rogue mission, casting more doubts on his claims of an impending attack on their home colony, Reach. Far North (streaming on Sundance Now): A comedic six-part thriller from New Zealand tells how a Māori mechanic and his aqua-aerobics instructor wife helped foil a drug-dealing gang’s plans to cash in on a half-billion worth of meth.

(streaming on Sundance Now): A comedic six-part thriller from New Zealand tells how a Māori mechanic and his aqua-aerobics instructor wife helped foil a drug-dealing gang’s plans to cash in on a half-billion worth of meth. The Truth About Jim (streaming on Max): A four-part true-crime docuseries from Investigation Discovery follows amateur sleuth Sierra Barter as she probes troubling family secrets to discover if her abusive step-grandfather Jim Mordecai was a serial killer.

(streaming on Max): A four-part true-crime docuseries from Investigation Discovery follows amateur sleuth Sierra Barter as she probes troubling family secrets to discover if her abusive step-grandfather Jim Mordecai was a serial killer. Churchy (streaming on BET+): Comedian Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks stars in a comedy series as Corey Carr Jr., who leaves his father’s megachurch when passed over for promotion and starts over in smaller-town Lubbock, Texas.