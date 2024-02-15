NASCAR Daytona 500 2024 TV Schedule & Preview

A new season of NASCAR racing is about to hit the gas.

Teams are at Daytona International Speedway to gear up for the Great American Race, with the two Bluegreen Vacation Duels qualifying races taking place in primetime Thursday, February 15, on FS1.

The weekend at Daytona February 16-18 features the Craftsman Truck Series race Friday (FS1), the Xfinity Series race Saturday (FS1) and the 65th running of the Cup Series Daytona 500 on Sunday (Fox).

Your ultimate #NASCAR viewing guide for the months ahead:https://t.co/VFZerrmO36 — TV Insider (@TVInsider) January 31, 2024

Reigning season champion Ryan Blaney looks to pick up where he left off, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. aims to become only the fifth driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s (Denny Hamlin last did it in 2019-20).

NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway

All times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, February 15

5/4c: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Fresh From Florida 250, Practice, FS1

7/6c: NASCAR Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2 At Daytona, FS1

Friday, February 16

3/2c: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Fresh From Florida 250, Qualifying, FS1

4:30/3:30c: NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 300, Practice, FS1

5:30/4:30c: NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500, Practice, FS1

7:30/6:30c: Craftsman Truck Series: Fresh From Florida 250, FS1

Saturday, February 17

10:30a/9:30a c: NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500, Final Practice, FS1

11:30a/10:30a c: NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 300, Qualifying, FS1

1:30/12:30c: ARCA Racing Series at Daytona, FS1

5/4c: NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 300, FS1

Sunday, February 18

2:30/1:30c: NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500, Fox

Former Cup Series champion and 2007 Daytona 500 winner Kevin Harvick makes his NASCAR analyst debut on Fox alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Joy, and analyst and former driver Clint Bowyer. Larry McReynolds provides analysis from the Fox Sports studios in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jamie Little, Regan Smith, Josh Sims and Michael Waltrip deliver pit road news and updates.