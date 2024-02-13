Why ‘Ghosts’ Won’t Include Rose McIver’s Pregnancy in Sam’s Season 3 Story

Ghosts will finally return for its long-awaited third season on CBS on Thursday, February 15, and while some fans may still be wondering about Season 2’s lingering question of which ghost was “sucked off,” new questions have since surfaced.

Fans of star Rose McIver, who plays “living” Sam, may have noticed when she presented at the Golden Globe Awards that she’s pregnant, leading to the question of how that might impact her story in the series. “We’re not writing it in,” co-showrunner Joe Wiseman tells TV Insider. “Currently, Jay and Sam aren’t going to have kids.”

At least not now. No, it will be business as usual for McIver’s Sam and her husband, fellow “living” Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). While the pair will do their best to uncover the mystery behind Season 2’s cliffhanger in the premiere, they’re also moving forward with expanding their business as Jay hopes to build a restaurant on Woodstone’s property.

Regarding potential future children, Wiseman says, “That is something that could happen down the line.” For now, he and co-showrunner Joe Port “don’t anticipate having any sort of availability issues” with McIver, with Season 3’s 10-episode filming slate finishing in the next few weeks.

“We’re not writing it in,” Port echoes Wiseman about McIver’s real-life pregnancy, but he likes the idea of Sam and Jay becoming parents down the line. “That doesn’t mean they can’t have [a baby] in future seasons,” Port continues, noting that “introducing a little baby for everyone to get involved with isn’t something we wouldn’t do.”

“Yeah, we’re definitely open to it,” Wiseman chimes in. “It just felt a little early in the series to make such a big change.”

For now, fans can anticipate plenty of Woodstone shenanigans from the spirits and livings as they embark on their latest chapter. And perhaps we can anticipate some silly baby storylines in the show’s future. After all, as Port says, “It would be fun to see all the ghosts’ perspectives on parenting.”

Ghosts, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 15, 8:30/7:30c, CBS