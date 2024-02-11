King Charles III Speaks Out for First Time After Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III has finally broken his silence following the recent reveal that the reigning monarch is fighting cancer.

Five days after Buckingham Palace made the English royal’s diagnosis public, the 75-year-old responded by releasing a personal letter to the public on February 10.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the King wrote in an Instagram post shared by the Royal Family. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

He continues to write, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The letter is signed, “Charles R,” which is his Royal cypher. The letter “R” stands for “Rex,” which is the Latin word for “king.” In addition to being published on Instagram, this heartfelt message was also published on “Sandringham House” letterhead, which is the name of King Charles III’s home in Norfolk, England.

The news that the King had been diagnosed with a “form of cancer” came a week after he was discharged from a private London clinic following a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. He has since postponed his public duties and begun a schedule of treatments.