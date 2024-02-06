‘Big Bang’ Reunion on ‘Night Court,’ ‘Behind the Music’ With Bob Marley, Fighting for ‘Floor’ Space, Spinning the Wheel on ‘Chopped’

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Night Court

8/7c

Won’t Howard get jealous? Get ready for some Big Bang Theory vibes when Melissa Rauch (aka Bernadette) welcomes one of her former Big Bang co-stars, Kunal Nayyar, onto her new/old sitcom reboot. Nayyar, who once played Raj, the best bud of Bernadette’s husband Howard (Simon Helburg), is now the one sweeping Rauch (as judge Abby Stone) off her feet. He plays a fashion designer who woos Abby during Fashion Week.

Behind the Music

Special

In advance of the biopic Bob Marley: One Love being released later this month, the classic musical biography series replays a special edition from 2002 honoring the reggae pioneer. The episode includes new content.

The Floor

9/8c

I still crack up every time host Rob Lowe declares, “Activate the Randomizer” on this game show, triggering flashing lights that land on a player waiting for their turn while standing on a giant electronic grid. Each time a new contestant challenges a veteran player who occupies a large section of territory, the stakes raise toward the ultimate $250,000 grand prize. This episode features several such one-on-one battles, each clash promising the emergence of a new “whale.”

Chopped

8/7c

As the classic cooking competition’s “Spin It to Win It” tournament moves into its second round, a “wheel of chance” determines which of the remaining 12 chefs will play and which random food items they’ll be using. Among the challenges: a “funny cake” in the appetizer round and a “weird pie and nostalgic candy” for dessert.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: