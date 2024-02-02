Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now available for binging. The reimagined take on the 2005 movie debuted with all eight of its episodes on Friday, February 2 on Prime Video, showing the more flawed John and Jane, played by the excellent pair that is Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith finale ends on a major cliffhanger that leaves the fate of the main characters and the series at large up in the air. If you’re wondering if there will be a Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2, we got all of the details from co-creator Francesca Sloane.

In Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?

Their high-risk jobs lead to an epic conclusion in the final episode, titled “A Breakup.” We won’t spoil the ending, but suffice it to say John and Jane’s fates are left up to interpretation. Sloane addresses that ambiguous ending, revealing they do have plans and a desire for a Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2.

“We’re very proud of telling the story in the way that we did as one complete story, but you guys have to keep watching Season 1 to give us a Season 2. We definitely do have ideas for it.”

The finale features some of the few deliberate callouts to the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film. There’s a gun fight that destroys the Smiths’ home, and there’s a scene where the couple reveals all the lies they’ve told each other since they met. Sloane told TV Insider that those callouts, plus the therapy scenes with the perfectly cast guest star Sarah Paulson, were the most appealing scenes from the movie that they wanted to include in their version (Glover is a series co-creator and EP in addition to starring). Other than that, these Smiths are entirely different from Pitt and Jolie’s.

“I hope people see themselves in it in some capacity,” Sloane says of their “awkward, lonely reject” Smiths. “I think sometimes when you write things that are really specific and from the heart, we all borrow things from our own lives in a lot of ways. I think that sometimes you can strike a chord and people can resonate with that.”