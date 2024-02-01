Matthew Macfadyen & Michael Shannon to Lead Netflix Series From ‘Game of Thrones’ Team

Matthew Macfadyen and Michael Shannon for 'Death by Lightning'
Recent Emmy-winner Matthew Macfadyen has found his post-Succession TV gig as the actor will team up to star alongside Michael Shannon in Death by Lightning, a new Netflix series from the duo behind Game of Thrones.

The drama is based on the novel Destiny of the Republic by Candice Millard and tracks the rise of President James Garfield and his subsequent assassination by Charles Guiteau. Created for television by Mike Makowsky, the series will be executive produced by Game of Thrones team David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who are also helming 3 Body Problem for the streamer.

Additionally, Silicon Valley‘s Matt Ross will executive produce and direct all episodes of the drama, bringing to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, the reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau, who would later kill him.

Macfadyen has been cast in the leading role of Charles Guiteau, with Shannon set to portray James Garfield. In addition to Macfadyen’s run as Tom Wambsgans on Succession, the actor’s other TV credits include Stonehouse, Operation Mincemeat, Howards End, Ripper Street, and The Pillars of the Earth. He’s set to feature alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the highly-anticipated film Deadpool 3.  Meanwhile, Shannon recently starred in George & Tammy alongside Jessica Chastain and featured in shows such as WacoNine Perfect Strangers, and Boardwalk Empire.

In addition to Mike Makowsky, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Matt Ross, the series will also be executive-produced by Bernie Caulfield. As mentioned above, Benioff, Weiss, and Caulfield are involved in the upcoming series 3 Body Problem, which will debut this year on the streamer. It will feature Game of Thrones vets John Bradley and Liam Cunningham among a larger ensemble.

Stay tuned for more on Death by Lightning as the series continues to take shape at Netflix.

Death by Lightning, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix

