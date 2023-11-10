“There’s someone behind everything. You just have to dig.” At least, that’s what the beginning of a video featuring a clip from the upcoming 3 Body Problem tells us.

Netflix, as part of its Geeked Week, has announced that the series, described as “an epic story that redefines sci-fi drama with its layered mysteries,” will premiere on Thursday, March 21, 2024. A new poster has also been released; you can check it out below.

The sneak peek offers a look at John Bradley‘s character getting a chance to check out a device (no password required) for something “indistinguishable from reality.” Watch the video above for a look at what he sees and experiences — and the turn it all takes at the end.

The series comes from co-creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo and is inspired by the internationally celebrated novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin.

In 3 Body Problem, a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

In addition to Bradley, the cast includes Jovan Adepo, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley.

Benioff and Weiss serve as showrunners and executive produce with writer Woo; Bernadette Caulfield; Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue for T-Street; Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe; Plan B Entertainment–Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s company; and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke for Primitive Streak. Derek Tsang is among the directors.

3 Body Problem, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 21, 2024, Netflix