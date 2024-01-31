Demi Moore Shares How Family Is Coping Amid Bruce Willis Dementia Battle

Demi Moore has given an update on ex-husband Bruce Willis‘s dementia battle, and how family members are coping.

Willis, 68, ended his acting career in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia. By February, 2023, the Die Hard and The Sixth Sense actor’s family revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

“I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at,” Moore, 61, told Andy Cohan, 55, on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on January 30.

“When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think, or even who you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are — not all that they’re not.”

Cohen praised Moore’s “beautiful” response. Her Feud: Capote vs. The Swans co-star Chloë Sevigny, who was also guesting on the show, added: “I’m gonna use that when I go home and see my mom next. Not that she has dementia, but she is really annoying.”

Moore and her three daughters that she shares with Willis – Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29 – have shown nothing but love and support for the Moonlighting actor since his diagnosis. From the onset of his health issues, Moore’s family has been spending more time with Willis’s current wife, Emma Heming, 45, and their two daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good,” a source told Us Weekly in December, 2023. “This experience has brought the whole family even closer together. No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him.”

Former spouses Willis and Moore have also been spending time with their first granddaughter, Louetta Isley, whom their daughter Rumer gave birth to last April. She recently revealed that her firstborn’s name is a tribute to her dad, explaining that their favorite singers are “Lou = Louie Armstrong, Etta = Etta James, and Isley = Isley Brothers.”

“Sadly, there’s this ticking clock connected to Bruce’s condition,” the Us source stated. “Everyone has come together for Bruce. They’re thankful they have each other.”