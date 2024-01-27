Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Quantum Leap Newsletter:

Ben’s (Raymond Lee) days leaping around in time and into people could be numbered, if the lead that Tom (Peter Gadiot) found at the end of the last Quantum Leap episode goes anywhere. But is that something the team—namely Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who’s the one mostly interacting with him as his hologram—will clue him in on?

“That’s always been a really fun thing about this, right?” Bassett tells TV Insider ahead of the NBC drama’s midseason return on January 30 (it moves to Tuesdays at 10/9c). “When to tell him things, how to tell him things. It’s positive news, but I do feel at this juncture, until we know more, I don’t want to get his hopes up. And you’ll see different camps in the show coming up, the tell him versus the not. I get the hesitancy to tell him too early, but it gets very exciting.”

Something else Addison might want to hold back on telling her ex-fiancé: She found a ring and thinks Tom’s going to propose. In fact, she thought he was going to in Season 2 Episode 8, “Nomad,” until he told her about something being found on a fragment of a hard drive of the discontinued DARPA project that could be a way to bring Ben home. But if he had proposed in that moment, did Addison know what she would’ve said?

“She does not know. I made a very specific choice in that moment to be genuinely surprised by it, which makes it much more fun to act through [going forward] because you get to watch her make a decision—maybe a couple decisions,” Bassett teases.

The second season is almost over, with the two-hour finale set for February 20 at 9/8c. And after what we’ve seen thus far, we need a third! “I know, I got a mortgage now,” Bassett agrees.

As for what she’s heard about the show’s future, “We really don’t know. We know the live numbers, but we don’t know the Peacock numbers. We don’t know the international numbers, and we honestly don’t know what their decision point’s going to turn on,” she admits. “So please write into NBC and let ’em know you love the show. But yeah, it’s really up to the fans honestly at this point. And we hope to do it for a decade. Because it’s a show that can.”

Quantum Leap, Midseason Premiere, Tuesday, January 30, 10/9c, NBC