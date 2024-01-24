Old ‘Wheel of Fortune’ With WWE President Nick Khan Goes Viral (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Nick Khan at ESPYs
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Khan has become one of the most influential figures in WWE over the past few years, currently serving as the sports entertainment company’s President, but his beginnings were a little more modest.

After leading WWE’s rights negotiations over the past year, which saw a 10-year partnership formed with Netflix yesterday, Tuesday, January 23, an old clip of Khan on Wheel of Fortune resurfaced and went viral on social media.

Khan’s appearance on the long-running game show came on December 25, 2000, when he was a struggling lawyer just out of law school. He managed to win $16,650 on the show and put his winnings towards the BAR exam and officially kicked off his law career.

During the show, Khan told host Pat Sajak he was working on a book about law school, “sort of a 10-step program to get through it.”

Khan won the episode and made it through to the Bonus Round, but he was unable to figure out the final puzzle. Under the “Thing” category, Khan was faced with a two-word clue that read, “_ _ _ TE   _ _ _ E,” and none of his letter picks were in either word. The correct answer was “White Dove.”

Before joining WWE, Khan worked for International Creative Management (ICM) as the head of their Sports Media section, where he represented some of the biggest names in sports broadcasting. He then moved to CAA in 2012, where he served as the co-head of the Television Department.

He joined WWE in 2020 and ultimately replaced co-presidents, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. His tenure has seen the wrestling franchise reach record profits, as he helped negotiate lucrative television contracts with Fox, NBC Universal, and now, Netflix, as well as several international distribution deals.

Speaking on the WWE Raw to Netflix move yesterday, Khan stated, “In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling. We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base.”

