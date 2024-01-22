‘We Were the Lucky Ones’: Logan Lerman & Joey King’s WWII Drama Sets Hulu Premiere

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Joey King and Logan Lerman in 'We Were the Lucky Ones'
Hulu

We Were the Lucky Ones

$31.36
Buy Now

Hulu has unveiled the first images from its upcoming original We Were the Lucky Ones, a limited series based on a true story and starring Joey King and Logan Lerman.

Set to premiere with three episodes on Thursday, March 28, new installments of the limited series will drop weekly on the streaming platform. Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, We Were the Lucky Ones is inspired by the true story of one Jewish family who are separated at the start of World War II, are determined to survive, and ultimately reunite.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes in 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

(Credit: Hulu)

The show demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can continue to endure, and even thrive under the unlikeliest of circumstances. The show is described as a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

Joining King and Lerman who are known for their work in titles like Hulu’s Gypsy Rose Blanchard limited drama The Act and Prime‘s Hunters, are Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert.

The limited series is executive-produced by showrunner Erica Lipez. The writer is known for her work on series such as Julia and The Morning Show. Also onboard as an executive producer is director Thomas Kail, known for his work on Fosse/Verdon, as well as Jennifer Todd and Adam Milch.

Meanwhile, author Georgia Hunter will co-executive produce the series which is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming limited series as we approach the March premiere date.

We Were the Lucky Ones, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 28, Hulu

