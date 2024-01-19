‘Rescue: Hi Surf’: Fox’s New Lifeguard Drama Series Unveils Cast

Fox has unveiled its main cast for the upcoming drama Rescue: Hi Surf, which follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu in Hawaii.

As reported by Variety, the show will star Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth), Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries), Adam Demos (UnReal), Kekoa Kekumano (The White Lotus), Alex Aiono (Doogie Kameāloha M.D), and Zoe Cipres (Roswell, New Mexico). Arrow alum Sea Shimooka will also appear in a recurring role.

The series, which has inevitably drawn comparisons with Baywatch, follows these characters as they protect the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. According to the official description, “Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle.”

Magasiva will play Harlan “Sonny” Jennings, a North Shore lifeguard captain with deep ties to his community and an unbreakable commitment to his team of first responders. He’s described as a charismatic leader who inspires courage and loyalty but whose grief over his nephew’s death threatens to cost him his job.

Kebbel portrays Emily “Em” Wright, the first female lieutenant in Ocean Safety history, who has her sights set on the captain’s job, currently held by her struggling mentor and friend, Sonny.

Demos will play Aussie surfer Will Ready, who came to the North Shore to challenge himself and ended up staying. Meanwhile, Kekumano portrays Laka Hanohano, a super-fit Native Hawaiian lifeguard who patrols the North Shore beaches in his own unique style.

Aiono stars as Kainalu, a cocky and competitive, sweet but stubborn young man who grew up in an upscale neighborhood just outside Honolulu. With his politician father on the rise, Kainalu is determined to finish college and become a rookie lifeguard.

Cipres will play rookie lifeguard Hina, who comes from a large, working-class Hawaiian family. Described as smart, sassy, and fiercely competitive, Hina struggles to balance her professional duties with her deep love for her family and community.

Finally, Shimooka stars as Jenn, a big wave surfer and working EMT born and raised on Kauai. She is serious about her job and about big waves and has a sense of commitment that drives her to take everything to the next level.

Created by Matt Kester, who wrote the pilot and serves as showrunner and exec producer, Rescue: Hi Surf is set to premiere on Fox later in 2024.