‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Snaps Back at James Holzhauer in Online Spat

Jeopardy! Masters winner James Holzhauer is well-known for slinging insults at rival contestants, but now he is getting as taste of his own medicine from fellow super-champ Matt Amodio.

The pair have gotten into a social media spat that started after Holzhauer shared an article in which Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone said she’d love to appear on Jeopardy! During the Variety Award Circuit podcast, Stone revealed she wants to do the regular version of the game show, not the “watered-down” celebrity edition, and applies every June.

“You can only take [the application test] once a year with your email address. So every June, I take the quiz and they don’t tell you how you did… guess what? I haven’t gotten on the show. I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right.”

Sharing his thoughts on Stone’s comments, Holzhauer tweeted, “I know she doesn’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy because the competition there is beneath her. As someone who shared the stage with @AmodioMatt, I sympathize.”

He also took aim at the show’s recent string of tournaments, writing, “The fatal flaw in her plan is that it would require regular Jeopardy to cast a first-time contestant.”

@James_Holzhauer is also unimpressed by Emma Stone playing someone with a child’s brain in an adult body in @PoorThingsFilm, as he does this every day and nobody gives him a Golden Globe for it — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) January 14, 2024

Some users were surprised by Holzhauer’s dig at Amodio, with one commenter responding, “Woke up and chose violence,” while another said, “What’s………… an unprovoked attack?”

Amodio, who won 38 consecutive games in 2021, didn’t take the insult lying down. He snapped back at Holzhauer, comparing him to Stone’s character in the Oscar-nominated movie Poor Things.

“James Holzhauer is also unimpressed by Emma Stone playing someone with a child’s brain in an adult body in @PoorThingsFilm, as he does this every day and nobody gives him a Golden Globe for it,” Amodio wrote.

Fans were happy to see Amodio fighting back, with one X user writing, “I like it, don’t back down Matt, his ego is even bigger than his winnings.”

Of course, Holzhauer responded in kind, sharing a photo of himself whispering into Amodio’s ear during last year’s Jeopardy! Masters tournament. He captioned the photo, “Holzhauer 3:16 says I just whipped your ass,” a reference to a famous line by wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Amodio was undeterred and fired back again, writing, “Like his jokes, @James_Holzhauer will also be asking for 7 months to come up with his answers on #JeopardyMasters.”

Like his jokes, @James_Holzhauer will also be asking for 7 months to come up with his answers on #JeopardyMasters — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) January 15, 2024

The good-natured banter between the two contestants was present throughout the Masters tournament, which Holzhauer won in dominant fashion. Fellow super-champ Mattea Roach finished in second place, while Amodio placed third.

While the season was airing, Holzhauer often took to social media to poke fun at Amodio. In one post, he shared an image of Amodio transforming into Brad Rutter, another super-champ who suffered a third-place defeat against Holzhauer during the 2020 Greatest of All-Time tournament.

In another post, Holzhauer referred to Amodio as ‘mid,’ despite the fact Amodio was the one person to secure a win over the self-confessed game show supervillain during the points-based tournament.

As finalists, Holzhauer, Roach, and Amodio will all return for the second edition of Jeopardy! Masters this May, along with three yet-to-be-confirmed contestants. Ken Jennings, another long-time rival and banter buddy of Holzhauer’s, will host the competition.