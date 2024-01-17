Alert: Missing Persons Unit is returning for its second season on Fox in March with the biggest case the team has ever faced — and it’s going to be an explosive one!

The first promo for the new season shows that Nikki (Dania Ramirez), Jason (Scott Caan), and the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) will be trying to track down 28 people who have been kidnapped, and 12 of them are kids. Watch the video above for a peek at the investigation as well as what those who have been taken are facing.

The first season ended with Nikki and Jason finding out that their missing son had not returned home; rather, the teen they thought was Keith was an imposter. Now, in Season 2, the MPU — led by Nikki and also including her fiancé Mike (Ryan Broussard), the spiritually savvy Kemi (Adeola Role), and forensic anthropologist C (Petey Gibson) — will be stepping into their new office in headquarters to meet their new boss, Inspector Hollis Braun (recurring guest star Gil Bellows), who wants to keep a close eye on the team, particularly the unpredictable Jason. Braun is described as “an iron hand under a pleasant demeanor” and someone who “has every intention of keeping their antics in line.” What will he think of how the MPU handles that major case teased in the promo?

Also new this season is master hacker Wayne Pascal (series regular Alisha-Marie Ahamed), an old friend of Jason’s he worked with in Afghanistan. She’s serving her house arrest in a dingy motel and is “a spitfire techie” with “a heart of gold beneath an edgy exterior.” Jason conveniently never told Nikki that Wayne was a woman (and a hot one!), which raises issues even as Nikki and Mike plan their wedding. Together, the team works to find the missing or abducted and help reunite them with their loved ones before it’s too late.

That tease about Nikki’s reaction to Wayne isn’t too surprising, given that after the exes’ moment on the couch at the end of the Season 1 finale, showrunner John Eisendrath told us, “It is an echo of the past, but Keith’s story this season has definitely brought them together — emotionally, physically, professionally — in a way that will, even without the presence of Keith in the next season, have a ripple effect in terms of their relationship and obviously her relationship with Mike.”

Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, March 5, 9/8c, Fox