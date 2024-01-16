‘Y&R’ and ‘Footloose’ Star Lynne Marta Dies at 78

Lynne Marta, the actress known for her roles in films like Joe Kidd and Footloose, her regular appearance on Love, American Style, and numerous guest roles on TV shows, has passed away at the age of 78. She died on Thursday at her Los Angeles residence after battling cancer, as confirmed by her friend Chris Saint-Hilaire to The Hollywood Reporter.

A native of New Jersey, Marta was featured in episodes of several Aaron Spelling-produced series such as The Mod Squad, The Rookies, Starsky & Hutch, Charlie’s Angels, Vega$, and Matt Houston. She also appeared in Quinn Martin productions, including The F.B.I., Dan August, Cannon, The Streets of San Francisco, Barnaby Jones, The Manhunter, and Caribe.

She initiated her career on the syndicated teen dance program, The Lloyd Thaxton Show, and secured roles in episodes of Gidget and The Monkees in 1966. In 1969-70, she contributed to 18 episodes of the first season of the ABC anthology series Love, American Style.

Marta took the lead in a 1973 pilot for the ABC sci-fi series Genesis II, penned by Gene Roddenberry, but unfortunately, the show was not picked up.

Her television portfolio also encompassed appearances in Then Came Bronson, Gunsmoke, Kojak, Medical Center, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Rockford Files, Knight Rider, Designing Women, Law & Order, and stints on soap operas Passions, The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

In the film domain, she featured in Red Sky at Morning (1971), Help Me … I’m Possessed (1974), Blood Beach (1980), and Three Men and a Little Lady (1990).

Notably, Marta was involved in what People described as an “open relationship” with Starsky & Hutch star David Soul during his marriage to actress Karen Carlson. Throughout the Starsky & Hutch years, David and Lynne cohabited while maintaining connections with others, as noted by the magazine in 1983.

Survivors include her sister, MJ, and her cat, Mr. Peaches.