Viewers were left baffled on Monday, January 15, when the 2023 Emmy Awards left several stars out of the show’s emotional In Memoriam tribute.

The segment, which pays tribute to stars who passed away since the previous year’s (September 2022) ceremony, honored the likes of Norman Lear, Angela Lansbury, and Andre Braugher.

As such, Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers introduced the segment in light of the recent loss of Lear, the pioneering producer renowned for creating groundbreaking series like their All in the Family, as well as Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, and Good Times.

As the presentation started, several stars appeared to the tune of Charlie Puth‘s “See You Again,” which shifted to a special tribute to Matthew Perry accompanied by the theme song of Friends.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Richard Belzer, Treat Williams, and Angus Cloud were also honored alongside Lance Reddick.

However, there were still some snubs, as viewers pointed out online, including Joyce Randolph, Ray Stevenson, David Soul, Piper Laurie, Bob McGrath, and Jerry Springer, all of whom died in late 2022 or 2023.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and confusion over the lack of acknowledgment. Check out reactions from some fans below.

I, unfortunately, did not see Bob McGrath in the In Memoriam Segment shown minutes ago. However, he was included in the Creative Arts Emmys’ tribute to deceased figures in TV last week, so I give the TV Academy a pass. — Corey Weisman (@CoreyWRocks) January 16, 2024

No Ray Stevenson in the ‘in memoriam’ Thats a shame :/ — darragh (@darragh_sc) January 16, 2024

We’ve all known for a while that the Emmys are total bullshit, but whoever is responsible for the omission of Piper Laurie from the in memoriam is getting their soul annihilated in the Black Lodge. — Spencer A (@SpencerA01776) January 16, 2024

They left Joyce Randolph and Iowa’s credibility out of the In Memoriam#Emmys — Andy Doherty (@AllThingsAndy) January 16, 2024