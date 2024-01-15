‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Casts Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny & More

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Netflix anthology Monster is gearing up for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story in 2024, and in anticipation of the latest chapter, the core cast has been revealed.

Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Cooper Koch, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez will be front and center for the anthology series’ second outing, slated to debut at some point in 2024, with an exact premiere date yet to be announced.

Bardem is set to feature as Jose Menendez and Sevigny, who will appear in Murphy’s latest chapter of Feud on FX, will play Kitty Menendez in the series. Meanwhile, newcomers Chavez and Koch will play the titular brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez in the anthology.

The show follows in the footsteps of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which starred frequent Murphy collaborator Evan Peters and a standout Niecy Nash. Following the success of the first chapter, Netflix ordered two additional installments for the anthology.

For those less familiar with the Menendez brothers, they killed their parents, Jose and Kitty, shooting them in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. Initially getting away with the killings after claiming they’d been out at the time of the shooting, Lyle and Erik’s exorbitant spending habits soon turned them into prime suspects as they were officially charged the following year in 1990. In 1996, the men were officially convicted for the crime, which they claim was a result to years of alleged abuse at the hands of their father.

The series is executive produced by Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, David McMillan, Louise Shore, and Carl Franklin, along with Murphy and Brennan. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is already poised for possible success after the triumph of DAHMER, which reached a billion view hours in its first 60 days on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more on the anthology’s latest chapter as it continues to take shape.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Series Premiere, 2024, Netflix