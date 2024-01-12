‘Quantum Leap’ Sets Return Date, Plus Find Out When the Season 2 Finale Will Air

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Quantum Leap Newsletter:

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out more about how the team can possibly get Ben (Raymond Lee) home.

Quantum Leap Season 2 will resume on Tuesday, January 30 at 10/9c on NBC. The two-hour finale is set for February 20, starting at 9/8c. (The first part of the season aired Wednesdays at 8/7c, but given One Chicago taking off that night, the move is no surprise.) All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

When Quantum Leap left off with the eighth episode in December, Ben had reconnected with Hannah (Eliza Taylor), whom he’d seen on multiple leaps and knew who he was, and shared as romantic a time as they could have. Meanwhile, back in the present, Addison (Caitlin Bassett) found a ring and just as she thought Tom (Peter Gadiot) was going to propose, he instead revealed that something was found on a fragment of a hard drive of the discontinued DARPA project. There might be a way to bring Ben home.

But can the others trust this information? “Through Addison, we do trust Tom, and the possibility of something that maybe we haven’t considered is very exciting. So I think as far as Magic is concerned, he’s very, very optimistic about the possibilities,” Ernie Hudson told TV Insider.

Added Nanrisa Lee (Jenn), “I think that the opportunity eclipses the risk in some sense, and all of our characters are pretty smart, so we’re going to figure it out whether that’s actually a truth or not in due time.”

What also has to be explored is the sticky situation that Ian (Mason Alexander Park) got into with Rachel’s (Alice Kremelberg) boss during the years Ben was missing (and presumed dead). “It’s constantly rattling in the back of their mind that there might be some hell to pay, I think, for making this deal,” Park said. “But at the end of the day, Ian would do anything for the people that they love. They would do anything for anyone on this team. Ben, as their best friend, is very clearly no exception to the rule, so they were going to do whatever it took to bring Ben back, including spending three years trying to find him when everybody else had given up.”

Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris serve as executive producers along with Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Alex Berger, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Quinn’s House Productions.

Quantum Leap, Season 2 Return, Tuesday, January 30, 10/9c, NBC