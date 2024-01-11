‘Waitress: The Musical’: How to Watch the Broadway Show From Home Now

Collect your sugar, butter, and flour to bake something sweet because you’ll need a treat to enjoy alongside the newly-released Waitress: The Musical.

The Broadway Show from writers Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson is based on the 2007 film Waitress starring Keri Russell and written by the late Adrienne Shelly. The musical, which first debuted on Broadway in 2016, follows Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker who is stuck in a small town and loveless marriage.

When a baking contest in a nearby country offers her a path to potential freedom, Jenna fights to reclaim the forgotten parts of herself with the help of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance. Celebrating friendships, dreams, and chosen family, Waitress has become a fan-favorite musical in recent years, making it the perfect time to tune in with the film now being available on video on demand.

For the low price of $14.99 via platforms including Amazon, fans can make a digital purchase of the movie to watch from the comfort of home on their TV. Bareilles takes on the leading role in this iteration of the production which was filmed on stage at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre during the show’s post-COVID run.

Directed for the screen by Brett Sullivan, Bareilles is joined onstage in the film by Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pommater, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Eric Anderson as Cal, with Joe Tippett as Earl, and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Prior to the film’s digital release on January 9, 2024, the musical was broadcast as part of Fathom Events in movie theaters across the United States. Originally meant to run for one week, the musical movie’s theater release was extended due to popular demand.

Don’t miss out on the fun yourself, check out Waitress: The Musical on digital anytime.

Waitress: The Musical, Available now, Digital download & Video on Demand