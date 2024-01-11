‘Ted’ Talks Again, Gordon Ramsay on the Road, More from Jonathan Majors, ‘Skymed’ Takes Flight
Ted, the foul-mouthed teddy bear, returns in a 1990s prequel to the hit movie franchise. Gordon Ramsay and his foodie buddies take a Spanish vacation. Hulu’s IMPACT x Nightline presents an expanded look at ABC News’ interview with actor Jonathan Majors. A second season of Canadian rescue drama Skymed begins streaming on Paramount+.
Ted
Ever wonder how that foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and his human buddy John got along during high school? Even if your answer is a curse-laden “no,” Ted brings its pungent sensibility to 1990s-style high-school comedy for a seven-episode binge—and you can imagine what a hit Ted will be in sex-ed class. The 16-year-old version of John (Mark Wahlberg as an adult), experimenting with drugs and maybe even sex, is played by Parenthood heartbreaker Max Burkholder, who gives as good as he gets in the expletive department. Same goes for his brash Boston parents (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), who show little sympathy for their misfit son and his furry companion’s growing pains.
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip
The celebrity chef and his foodie friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on the road for another scenic vacation, this time immersing themselves in the culture and cuisine of Spain. Naturally, tapas is on the menu, with detours into winemaking and even Flamenco dancing. If they hit my favorite holiday spot, Barcelona, I’m there. Preceded by a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen (8/7c) in which the chef-testants present their goods in front of Ramsay’s millions of social-media followers, then serve dinner to an eclectic array of celebrities including Kate Flannery, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Gavin Rossdale and Bob the Drag Queen.
Impact X Nightline
If you missed, or wanted more of, actor Jonathan Majors’ interview with Linsey Davis (seen earlier this week on Good Morning America and other ABC News programs), the streaming offshoot of Nightline presents a half-hour special with additional reporting and never-before-broadcast portions of the interview. Majors discusses his reaction to the jury verdict that found him guilty of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, charges that have sidelined the once-promising actor’s career.
SkyMed
The Canadian series about the young medics and pilots who fly medevac ambulances into the country’s most treacherous and remote regions returns for a second season, with all nine episodes available for binge-watching. The flight crew has plenty of adjustments to make, after SkyMed expands its territory with new and familiar faces coming aboard.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Son of a Critch (8/7c, The CW): Bad behavior is the theme in this week’s episode of the nostalgic Canadian family comedy. When his crush Fox’s (Sophia Powers) dad gets arrested, young Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) pleads with his dad (Mark Critch) not to mention it on his radio show. Maybe they should be looking closer to home, where Pop (Malcolm McDowell) and his mom (Claire Rankin) are busy stealing cable.
- The Wrong Life Coach (8/7c, Lifetime Movie Network): The latest in Vivica A. Fox’s Wrong movie series casts Fox as the demanding new boss of Jordan (Morgan Bradley), who hires a life coach, Liz (Allison McAtee), unaware of her sinister ulterior motives. Michael Paré and Jackée Harry are the detectives on Liz’s trail.
- Tall Tales of Jim Bridger (8/7c, INSP): The Western-friendly cable network offers a docudrama series about the legendary mountain man, trail guide and Army scout who knew his way around the American frontier and always had a story to tell.
- Southern Charm (8/7c, Bravo): Andy Cohen sits with the reality show’s cast for a two-part reunion, questioning if these friendships and relationships can be repaired.
- In the Machine: Ashley Freiberg (8:30/7:30c, MAVTV): The motorsports channel launches a three-part docuseries (continuing Jan. 18 and 25) profiling pioneering female racer Ashley Freiberg.
- Undercover: Caught on Tape (10/9c, A&E): A new true-crime series uses surveillance videos and audio recordings to replay cases from the point-of-view of agents under deep cover. Preceded by the Season 3 premieres of Taking the Stand (9/8c).
- This Is Not Financial Advice (10/9c, Fuse): A cautionary documentary reveals the downside of cryptocurrency in the story of an undocumented Brazilian immigrant who gambles it all on the “joke” cryptocurrency Dogecoin.