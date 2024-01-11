‘Ted’ Talks Again, Gordon Ramsay on the Road, More from Jonathan Majors, ‘Skymed’ Takes Flight

Ted, the foul-mouthed teddy bear, returns in a 1990s prequel to the hit movie franchise. Gordon Ramsay and his foodie buddies take a Spanish vacation. Hulu’s IMPACT x Nightline presents an expanded look at ABC News’ interview with actor Jonathan Majors. A second season of Canadian rescue drama Skymed begins streaming on Paramount+.

Peacock

Ted

Series Premiere

Ever wonder how that foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and his human buddy John got along during high school? Even if your answer is a curse-laden “no,” Ted brings its pungent sensibility to 1990s-style high-school comedy for a seven-episode binge—and you can imagine what a hit Ted will be in sex-ed class. The 16-year-old version of John (Mark Wahlberg as an adult), experimenting with drugs and maybe even sex, is played by Parenthood heartbreaker Max Burkholder, who gives as good as he gets in the expletive department. Same goes for his brash Boston parents (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), who show little sympathy for their misfit son and his furry companion’s growing pains.

Fox

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip

Season Premiere 9/8c

The celebrity chef and his foodie friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on the road for another scenic vacation, this time immersing themselves in the culture and cuisine of Spain. Naturally, tapas is on the menu, with detours into winemaking and even Flamenco dancing. If they hit my favorite holiday spot, Barcelona, I’m there. Preceded by a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen (8/7c) in which the chef-testants present their goods in front of Ramsay’s millions of social-media followers, then serve dinner to an eclectic array of celebrities including Kate Flannery, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Gavin Rossdale and Bob the Drag Queen.

ABC News

Impact X Nightline

Special

If you missed, or wanted more of, actor Jonathan Majors’ interview with Linsey Davis (seen earlier this week on Good Morning America and other ABC News programs), the streaming offshoot of Nightline presents a half-hour special with additional reporting and never-before-broadcast portions of the interview. Majors discusses his reaction to the jury verdict that found him guilty of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, charges that have sidelined the once-promising actor’s career.

Pief Weyman/Paramount+

SkyMed

Season Premiere

The Canadian series about the young medics and pilots who fly medevac ambulances into the country’s most treacherous and remote regions returns for a second season, with all nine episodes available for binge-watching. The flight crew has plenty of adjustments to make, after SkyMed expands its territory with new and familiar faces coming aboard.

