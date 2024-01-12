‘Farmer Wants a Wife’: Jennifer Nettles on What Makes Season 2 Swoonworthy (PHOTOS)

Who’s ready for a rural romance? A new group of city-dwelling women will find out for themselves as they look for love with four eligible farmers in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2, premiering February 1 on Fox.

The reality dating series revealed the Season 2 farmers on December 14. TV Insider has an exclusive look at Ty Ferrell (42), Mitchell Kolinsky (27), Brandon Rogers (29), and Nathan Smothers (23) in Season 2 of the series. Check out the sunny photos of this season’s stars in the exclusive photos above and below.

Ty is a Team Roper in his hometown of Sikeston, Missouri. Mitchell hails from Knoxville, Tennessee and currently lives and works in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Brandon is a second-generation potato and barley farmer from Center, Colorado where he tends to his remote, 1,000-acre farm. Nathan is a fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer living and working in his hometown of Bartow, Florida.

The 32 women cast in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 were announced on Tuesday, January 10. Rather than get to know all of the daters like stars of The Bachelor franchise do, each farmer is matched with eight women in this series. The single women are leaving behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living to embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever.

Grammy-winning country singer Jennifer Nettles returns as host for Season 2. She tells TV Insider that this cast is swoonworthy.

“I love the romance of this season’s farmers. They have come into this season clearly looking for love, and they are unafraid to put themselves, and their hearts, out there to find it,” Nettles shares.

Setting this series apart from others in the genre is its focus on lifestyle and what it means for romantic compatibility. The farmers show the women what it’s really like on an actual working farm, from tending to the land, harvesting crops and feeding cattle, to the behind-the-scenes business operations.

As the ladies immerse themselves in the realities of farm life, some will blossom while others will move on. They’ll have to figure out if they enjoy the rural lifestyle and the work it brings, and if they could see themselves making the big change of moving from their city homes for an entirely new way of life.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 was filmed in South Carolina. The courting begins February 1 on Fox.