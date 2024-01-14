‘The Young and the Restless’: What’s Next for Nikki’s Sobriety Struggles & More

Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden in 'The Young and The Restless'
“Emotional family drama, epic conflicts and unexpected romantic entanglements will take center stage,” promises The Young and the Restless executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith.

After an explosive end to 2023, where Nikki started drinking again, the Newman family tries to regroup. “Victor helps Nikki deal with the trauma of her vendetta with Jordan,” says Griffith. “Nikki struggles with her sobriety and will receive some unexpected support from some friends.”

Claire, the daughter Victoria and Cole only recently discovered didn’t die in 1998, came to town seeking revenge. “Victoria and Cole navigate how to be parents to Claire and realize it may not be so easy to forgive and forget her past misdeeds.” 

The rest of Genoa City will face fireworks aplenty. “The Abbotts band together to protect the family legacy as Tucker’s revenge plot poses a threat,” Griffith shares. “Sharon will make some major decisions as she launches her new company. Daniel finds himself spending more time with Heather during Lily’s absence, while Christine and Phyllis’ rivalry heats up.”

Brian Gaskill

(Credit: Courtesy of B. Gaskill)

Brian Gaskill, an alum of five soaps, has been tapped by Y&R to play Seth, a man Nikki meets in AA. Of his new alter ego, Gaskill says, “I enjoy connecting to a character that has a really good heart, and to add the complication of also being broken in many ways is probably my favorite cocktail of character.”

He has high praise for new costar Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), noting, “Melody has been incredibly inviting and kind, a joy to work with.” Being on a soap set after a 15-year absence has been a bit surreal for Gaskill, who, along with other acting gigs, worked as a massage therapist during his daytime break. “Honestly, I’ve been through about three or four lifetimes since then,” he muses. “It feels amazing to be back.” 

