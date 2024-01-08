College Football’s National Championship, ‘This Is Us’ Jerks Tears on Netflix, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Travels to Alaska, Raise a Glass With Dan Aykroyd

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

College Football Playoff National Championship

7:30/6:30c

In a classic matchup of two undefeated teams vying for the national title, No. 1 Michigan faces No. 2 Washington in the championship game from Houston’s NRG Stadium. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit call their 10th straight championship game together, joined by sideline reports from Holly Rowe (Michigan) and Molly McGrath (Washington).

This Is Us

See them and weep. Get ready to travel back and forth in time with the multigenerational Pearsons, TV’s most emotional family, as Dan Fogelman’s masterfully manipulative and unabashedly tear-jerking drama finds a new streaming home. Over six seasons, we discover the touching backstory of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) while following the present-day ups and downs of “the big three” offspring: adopted son Randall (Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown), golden-boy actor Kevin (Justin Hartley) and their sister Kate (Chrissy Metz).

Antiques Roadshow

Season Premiere 8/7c

To launch the enduringly popular series’ 28th season, appraisers head north to Anchorage, Alaska for the first time, surveying personal treasures at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. Among the discoveries: a 1990 Iditarod trophy won by female sled-dog racing icon Susan Butcher. Future stops this season include Sturbridge, Massachusetts; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Akron, Ohio.

A History of the World in Six Glasses

Series Premiere

Dan Aykroyd, one of the original Saturday Night Live “Not Ready for Prime Time Players,” serves as bartender and raconteur for a series delving into the origins of beverages the world can’t get enough of: beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea and soda. He’s joined by fellow SNL alums Jon Lovitz, Jim Belushi and Kevin Nealon, as well as TV barfly George Wendt (Norm from Cheers) as they take shots and share stories.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

Hoarders (8/7c, A&E): The Emmy-nominated series returns for a 15 th season, entering the home of Terri, a seasoned midwife who blames her busy schedule for the state of her cluttered abode. But after a fire nearly consumes her house, Code Enforcement steps in to force her to take action.

Secrets of Polygamy (10/9c, A&E): The latest “Secrets of” docuseries exposes allegations of abuse and other crimes within the worlds of extreme polygamist groups.

Cash Cab Music (10/9c, AXS TV): A spinoff of the mobile game show features comedian and licensed cabby Adam Growe grilling passengers on musical trivia.

The Cost of Inheritance: An American ReFramed Special (10/9c, PBS): A documentary examines the issue of Black Americans seeking reparation by exploring the history of systemic economic inequity from slavery through Reconstruction and Jim Crow laws.