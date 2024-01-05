“My childhood was unusual,” Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) offers as an explanation for what he does in TV Insider’s exclusive trailer for the new CBS drama Tracker, premiering on February 11 after the Super Bowl.

Colter is a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the as country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. “I take no fees and the reward becomes a binding contract only in success,” he explains. (And he will collect that reward money.) Yes, it is a “very cool” job.

Watch the full trailer above to meet his team and get a look into how he does his work. Plus, check out a run-in of his with the police and him in the middle of the action.

Colter is “searching for the answer to [the] question” of what he’s looking for, Hartley told us. “He’s a restless guy, and we’ll unpeel it throughout the season, what his childhood was. We’ll get into more detail about the relationship with his mother, his father, his brother, all that stuff.”

The series, based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, also stars Fiona Rene, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, and Eric Graise. In the premiere, Colter’s handlers, Velma (McEnany) and Teddi (Weigert) Bruin, send him to Klamath Falls, Oregon, to investigate the disappearance of 14-year-old Gil Brown, who is suspected to have been taken by his birth dad with a criminal background. While pursuing a lead at a local burger joint based on intel from tech genius Bobby Exley (Graise), Colter finds himself in some trouble of his own requiring help from legal mind Reenie Greene (Rene).

Hartley and Deaver serve as executive producers alongside Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters.

Tracker, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 11, 10/9c, CBS