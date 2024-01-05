‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Update on Mental Health & HGTV Return

Mina Starsiak Hawk has opened up about her personal life in a series of Instagram Stories, where she said the changes she’s made over the past year have been “one of the hardest things” she’s done in her life. She also address her possible return to HGTV.

The last year saw significant changes in Hawk’s life, including the end of her renovation series Good Bones, which aired its final episode back in October. She’s also had various falling outs with her family, having not spoken to her mother and co-star, Karen E. Laine, for over a year.

On Thursday, January 4, Hawk took to her Instagram to answer fan questions while she had some free time before a flight home. When asked about the recent changes in her life, the reality star said, “Making the changes I’ve made in the last year has been one of the hardest things I’ve done in my life; mentally and emotionally.”

She continued, “[It has been] 100x harder than even dealing with infertility. And doing it in the spotlight makes it that much harder,” adding that she’s yet to feel “settled” or like she’s reached the “next phase” of her life.

“I’m still scared and anxious a lot of the time,” she went on to write. “But I know where I want to land (at least personally) and am just working towards that,” she continued. “And trying to not screw up along the way. We’ll see where my career lands once I get a good handle on the rest.”

Recently, Hawk has been busy at work on her upcoming Good Bones spinoff show, which will chronicle the renovation of her family lake house, located about 35 minutes from her Indianapolis home. The two-part special is set to air on HGTV in 2024.

When another fan asked about the best and worst outcomes of all the recent changes, Hawk said the worst is “being misunderstood.”

“People fill in the blanks based on their own personal experiences I’ve found, not typically with facts,” she added, but noted the best part is that “the bandaid has been ripped off.”

“The hardest part is done,” she continued. “I get to make new choices or re-choose things I had fallen out of love with. Getting to choose my store *again* is a privilege and one I’m excited about.”

Another fan wanted to know if she’ll continue working with HGTV after the upcoming special, but Hawk said that decision is out of her hands and encouraged her followers to let the network know they want to see more.

“I would love to continue working with HGTV,” she explained. “But really, it is what YA’LL demand and then actually watch. So feel free to slide into their DMs demanding more!”

As for whether she misses working on Good Bones, Hawk had mixed feelings.

“I miss it too. But only the best parts of it,” she shared. “I miss the early years and the fun but I don’t miss having the weight of the entire show on my shoulders and my bank account… I don’t like what my life was turning into under the pressure of it all.”

In the last year of the show, Hawk fell out with some of her co-stars, including her brother, Tad Starsiak, and colleague Cory Miller. Based on Tad’s New Year’s Instagram post, it seems like he and his sister are still not on speaking terms. In a carousel of photos, Tad celebrated some of the biggest moments of 2023, but none of the pictures featured Hawk.

“Cheers to 2023 and onward to 2024! Remember that the present moment is the best place to live, it’s the only place that life is actually happening,” Tad captioned his post. “This year will bring us all reasons to be happy and sad, but don’t let that be disheartening, that is the beauty of life. It takes one to appreciate the other.”

Despite the end of her show and various feuds with her family, Hawk is trying to remain positive as she looks to the future.

“I hope there is a new way forward that’s more manageable,” she said. “I love getting to put Indy on a stage. It’s such an amazing place to live and raise a family.”