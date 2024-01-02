Marvel Actress Carrie Bernans Shares Hospital Photos After She Was Mowed Down in Hit & Run

Actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans, best known for playing one of the Dora Milaje in Marvel’s Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, has shared photos from her hospital bed after suffering horrific injuries in an alleged hit-and-run incident.

Bernans was struck by a driver in New York City around 1:30 am on Monday, January 1, while she was walking on the sidewalk with a friend. The driver crashed into an outdoor dining shed at Chirp, a Peruvian restaurant in midtown Manhattan, before backing up and ramming into another vehicle.

Bernans was said to have been knocked unconscious and pinned underneath a food truck stand in the collision. Eight other people were injured in the incident.

The Color Purple actress, who recently gave birth to a son (the newborn was not with her at the time of the crash), was transported to hospital where she underwent surgery for several serious injuries, including broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth.

In addition to her film work, Bernans has also appeared in episodes of hit shows such as S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, and Ballers. Most recently, she starred in the BET+ sitcom The Ms. Pat Show.

Bernans’ mother posted a graphic photo of her daughter following the accident, which shows her bruised face and chipped teeth.

“She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages. This was a traumatic incident,” Bernans’ mother wrote in the post.

“She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near,” she continued. “It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.”

“Nine people were injured in his attempted escape from the hit & run, including 3 police officers. Police caught him shortly after and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself,” the post added.

“Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she’s filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate this path toward recovery and new beginnings.”